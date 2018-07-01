 

'It's been one hell of a ride' - Luke McAlister retires from rugby

Former All Blacks and Blues first-five Luke McAlister has announced his retirement from rugby, hanging up his boots at the age of 34.

Luke McAlister

Source: Photosport

After 30 Tests for the All Blacks, as well as 51 appearances for the Blues in Super Rugby, McAlister headed to Europe, initially moving to English side Sale Sharks, going on to represent both Toulouse and Toulon in France.

In a post on Instagram, McAlister revealed his decision to retire, before thanking his family, friends and fans from throughout his career. 

"It's been one hell of a ride, 17 years travelling the globe doing what I love," he wrote.

"I'm so grateful for the friendships that I've made as well as the endless memories.

"I'm proud of my career and what I've done in this beautiful sport now it's time for the next chapter which is to move back to the best city in the world Toulouse. 

"I will travel the world as a tourist and spend quality time with my beautiful family and friends as well as looking into my family business interests. Plus enjoying some social rugby 10s/7s tournaments around the world." 

