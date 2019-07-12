'It's been a hell of a ride' - TJ Perenara wishes Beauden Barrett all the best after Blues switch

TJ Perenara has wished former Hurricanes teammate Beauden Barrett all the best for his move to the Blues, with the pair to play against each other for the first time in Super Rugby next season.

Barrett, 28, yesterday revealed his move north from the Hurricanes from the Blues, having been with the Hurricanes since 2011.

Most of Barrett's time in the number 10 jersey for the Hurricanes came in combination with Perenara, the two taking field over 100 times as a pair.

Barrett yesterday said that telling Perenara of his move was one of the hardest parts of leaving the Hurricanes, before the halfback took to Instagram to respond.

"Not the way I wanted things to end but it's been a hell of a ride brother," Perenara wrote.