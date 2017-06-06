'It's bad news for the All Blacks' – Hurricanes assistant paints a grim picture of Dane Coles being fit to face the Lions

Hurricanes assistant coach John Plumtree has cast a major doubt on Dane Coles' involvement in the upcoming Test series with the British and Irish Lions.

Coles hasn't featured for the Hurricanes since sustaining a concussion against the Highlanders in March, with Plumtree now pessimistic about his chances of pulling on the black jersey come June 24 at Eden Park.

"With Colesy there's still no change," Plumtree said.

"It's hard to say whether he'll be available for any of the Tests.