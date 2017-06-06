 

'It's bad news for the All Blacks' – Hurricanes assistant paints a grim picture of Dane Coles being fit to face the Lions

Hurricanes assistant coach John Plumtree has cast a major doubt on Dane Coles' involvement in the upcoming Test series with the British and Irish Lions.

John Plumtree had no good news to offer about the fitness of the Hurricanes skipper.
Coles hasn't featured for the Hurricanes since sustaining a concussion against the Highlanders in March, with Plumtree now pessimistic about his chances of pulling on the black jersey come June 24 at Eden Park.

"With Colesy there's still no change," Plumtree said.

"It's hard to say whether he'll be available for any of the Tests.

"It's bad news for the All Blacks, it's bad news for all of New Zealand."

A reporter didn’t quite do his homework when asking prop Dan Cole a question about Eden Park, but soon found out he should have done.
The Lions coach is renowned for a direct and physical style of play - and he's clearly sick of everyone asking about it.

Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with UK press

'It's bad news for the All Blacks' – Hurricanes assistant paints a grim picture of Dane Coles being fit to face the Lions

Watch: 'We didn't train there this morning' – Hilariously awkward start to Lions press conference has reporters in stitches

The All Blacks legend showed his players how it's done in a game of touch at Eden Park today, ahead of tomorrow's match with the Lions.

Watch: He's still got it! Tana Umaga gets down and dirty with Blues players during touch rugby match, pulls off nifty short ball

Sergio Farina got as many people into his restaurant as he could before getting behind the door to ensure no harm would come to them.

Watch: New footage shows heroic waiter rescuing locals, bracing restaurant door shut as crazed London terrorists roam streets

The Deputy PM told Parliament that New Zealanders' hearts leap into their throats as they think terror victims could be someone they know.

Watch: 'Our thoughts go out to Oliver Dowling' - Paula Bennett sends support to Kiwi and all London terror attack victims

Oliver Dowling was stabbed in the attack.

Hoseah Partsch is now in the top 11 of The Voice Australia after singing 'Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word' in the first live show.

Watch: Kiwi student's soulful rendition of Elton John classic earns him a spot in top 11 on The Voice Australia

"Getting through to next week is just a blessing," wrote Hoseah Partsch after the show.

Greenpeace is protesting the Trump administrations' decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Greenpeace activists scale crane near Parliament to protest visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

They have been up there in heavy rain for about an hour.


 
