It's back! Hika Elliot leads spiritual He Piko, He Taniwha haka for Chiefs ahead of epic showdown with Lions

The Chiefs reminded Warren Gatland and Welsh players in the British and Irish Lions ahead of their game tonight of the challenge in front of them, after they once again performed their brilliant haka before the match like they did before last year's historic win.

Led once again by Maori All Blacks hooker Hika Elliot, the Chiefs performed their He Piko, He Taniwha haka for the visitors.

It was the same haka the Chiefs used prior to their famous 40-7 win last year in Hamilton against Wales, who are also coached by Gatland.

The haka was composed by Haka exponent Ora Kihi from the cultural group from Te Wharekura o Rakaumanga School.

It declares who they are, who they represent and the people they play for in the Chiefs region.