It's back! Hika Elliot leads spiritual He Piko, He Taniwha haka for Chiefs ahead of epic showdown with Lions

The Chiefs reminded Warren Gatland and Welsh players in the British and Irish Lions ahead of their game tonight of the challenge in front of them, after they once again performed their brilliant haka before the match like they did before last year's historic win.

After unveiling their challenge against Wales last year, the Chiefs were proud to lay down the challenge to Warren Gatland and his men once more tonight.
Led once again by Maori All Blacks hooker Hika Elliot, the Chiefs performed their He Piko, He Taniwha haka for the visitors.

It was the same haka the Chiefs used prior to their famous 40-7 win last year in Hamilton against Wales, who are also coached by Gatland.

The haka was composed by Haka exponent Ora Kihi from the cultural group from Te Wharekura o Rakaumanga School.

It declares who they are, who they represent and the people they play for in the Chiefs region.

Unfortunately, while the pre-match was the same, the result wasn’t as the Lions comfortably beat the Chiefs 34-6. 

Jerome Garces was sick of the constant bickering in his ear from Finlay Christie so he decided to take him to school.

The All Blacks flanker high-jacked his teammate's answer in the most embarrassing of ways.

Quade Cooper. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Westpac Stadium, Wellington . Saturday 27 August 2016.

