'It's another opportunity' - Lions flanker Kwagga Smith leaves red card behind ahead of Crusaders final

AAP
Rugby
Crusaders

Lions flanker Kwagga Smith insists personal atonement won't be a driving force to win the Super Rugby final against the Crusaders.

Smith is among 12 Lions players who began last year's final loss to the same opponents in Johannesburg that will start again in Christchurch on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has more reason than most to chase a reversal of the 25-17 defeat, when he was sent off in a pivotal moment late in the first half.

He says last year's red card incident, when he clumsily took out David Havili as the Crusaders fullback fielded a high kick, won't be on his mind.

"I think it is not redemption, for me it is another opportunity," he said.

"It wasn't cynical, it wasn't something I did intentionally, it was something that just happened. I missed my focus for one second and I think that is the moments in the final that make a difference."

Smith has been a relentless force for the South African conference winners, having made the Lions his focus after turning down a Commonwealth Games opportunity in sevens, the format he excelled in for several years.

He scored two tries in a man-of-the-match performance during last week's semi- final defeat of the Waratahs at Ellis Park.

Several Crusaders got a first-hand look at Smith's athleticism in a monster display at Twickenham last November when the Barbarians nearly stunned the All Blacks.

He wants to instil confidence in his Lions teammates, believing they can overcome the weight of history and the quality of a Crusaders team on a 14-match winning streak to claim their maiden title.

"They are a good team but we are also a good team," he said.

"We can't focus on them because of all the people making a fuss about them. We can just focus on ourselves."

Kwagga Smith was sent off in the Crusaders' 25-17 final victory.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
00:59
The Crusaders coach made minimal changes to his squad for Saturday, including leaving out the 202-cap prop.

Most read: Emotional Scott Robertson says leaving retiring Wyatt Crockett out of Super Rugby final 'hardest decision' he's ever made

Will Genia thankful for Wallabies' tune-up match before facing All Blacks
01:46
The Lions’ pack is filled with ‘big, strong, physical guys’ captain Sam Whitelock said.

Crusaders forwards ready for war upfront against Lions in Super Rugby final

Pumas name former Wallabies scrum guru as new head coach

Super Rugby: Rugby writer Campbell Burnes' prediction for tomorrow's final

Topics
Rugby

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders by 20

Nothing, surely, can stop the Crusaders winning their record-extending ninth Super Rugby title and first in a home final since 2008.

They only need to play to form for most, not all, of the match and that is not being disrespectful to the Lions, about whom all and sundry have been talking up and making polite noises.

Yes, the Joburg franchise is into its third straight decider and proved itself as the top team, just, in the South African conference.

The Crusaders play in the final against the Lions on Saturday. Source: Seven Sharp

But they flew into Christchurch late, which to my non-medical mind gives them less time to recover from jetlag, they have benched speedy wing Aphiwe Dyantyi, and there are question marks about the capability of No 10 Elton Jantjies, a mercurial performer who is not robust on the tackle.

While the forwards are clearly the Lions’ strength, and they drive well and present a solid set-piece, they will be running into an All Blacks pack plus Heiden Bedwell-Curtis.

Where will the Crusaders cede? Not in the loose, despite the predations of Malcolm Marx and the tireless Kwagga Smith – the flanker keen to make amends for a red card in the 2017 final.

The Lions’ pack is filled with ‘big, strong, physical guys’ captain Sam Whitelock said. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

While the Lions outsides have pace in abundance, they will not have the Joburg sun on their backs, so will be busy instead defusing bombs from Richie Mo’unga and attempting to halt midfield forays from Jack Goodhue.

If they relax for a moment on the outside channels, George Bridge or David Havili will open them up.

The Crusaders have not limped home this season. On the contrary, they have played their best footy since the June break, so there is no reason to think that replacement loose forward and Wallaby international Pete Samu will not win an extraordinary 29th consecutive Super Rugby match before he crosses the Tasman for good.

There will, alas, be no fond farewell for Wyatt Crockett, again omitted from the match-day 23.

The Crusaders coach made minimal changes to his squad for Saturday, including leaving out the 202-cap prop. Source: 1 NEWS

That is a good sign, in that coach Scott Robertson is thinking clearly. Tough on Crockett, but that’s what happens when a franchise carries three All Blacks loosehead props, a situation that should not really be allowed to happen if at all possible.

The Lions will breathe early fire, but how are they going to be the first team since the 2016 Hurricanes to defeat the Crusaders at their makeshift stadium? The short answer is they are not. The Crusaders will be too good and too classy. Again.

Matt Todd of the Crusaders and Codie Taylor of the Crusaders charge forward. Crusaders v Hurricanes, Super Rugby semi-final, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 28 July 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz
Reuben Thorne says the team ethos has been the key to the Crusaders' historic success. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
Pete Samu has been labelled an impact specialist by Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, which is why the Wallabies international is still on the bench for the Super Rugby final.

Coach Scott Robertson was forced to make one starting change for Saturday's showdown with the Lions in Christchurch after flanker Jordan Taufua broke his arm in the semi-final.

It was expected Samu would wear the No.6 jersey but Robertson plumped for the more industrious Heiden Bedwell-Curtis.

It will be the ninth bench appearance of the season for fleet-footed Samu, who was also employed in an impact role in all three Tests against Ireland when he made his Australian debut in June.

"Heiden has been extraordinary every time he has played for us and it is probably more that Pete is exceptional off the bench," Robertson said.

"He can change the pace of the game up, it is a real strength of his."

There is one bench change from the team which thrashed the Hurricanes 30-12 last week.

Reserve hooker Sebastian Siataga also broke his arm in what was his Super Rugby debut.

Andrew Makalio will take that spot if he shakes off a calf injury. Otherwise fifth-ranked Cruaders hooker Sam Anderson-Heather will be the backup to All Black Codie Taylor.

The Lions’ pack is filled with ‘big, strong, physical guys’ captain Sam Whitelock said. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
