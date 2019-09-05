TODAY |

'It's always special' - Father-son scrum guru duo to face off in All Blacks-Tonga hit out

When the All Blacks face Tonga in Hamilton on Saturday, legendary scrum coach Mike Cron will be up against a familiar face in the opposition: his son, Dan.

The pair share a passion for the finer front row techniques, with dad Mike having been behind the All Blacks' scrum since 2004, and son Dan with Tonga since 2010, as well as with the Hurricanes in Super Rugby.

This won't be the first time that the two Crons have faced each other either. They've already met twice - both in Rugby World Cups and both seeing the All Blacks take convincing victories.

"It's always special, this is the third time we've coached against each other," Mike told 1 NEWS.

"It's quite cool, too, for a father and son because if you didn't have this common theme of the rugby, you'd probably ring each other once a month, wouldn't you?"

The All Blacks face Tonga in Hamilton this Saturday afternoon, as their final Test match preparation for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Scrum coach Mike Cron will face off against his son Dan in Hamilton on Saturday. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
