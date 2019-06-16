TODAY |

'It's all about the team' – Kieran Read on preparing for his All Blacks farewell

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Preparing to say goodbye to life as an All Black and playing rugby in New Zealand, Kieran Read isn't getting too emotional ahead of the upcoming international season.

After confirming he'll leave New Zealand after this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan - signing with Japanese side Toyota, Read is currently in the middle of his farewell season with the Crusaders, before the All Blacks' international season begins next month.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, the All Blacks' captain says he is concentrating on what he has to do as a player in one of rugby's biggest years to date.

"It's been pretty easy," Read said.

"I've had kind of a taste of it this year with the Crusaders, it is my last time with them, but it hasn't really affected me.

"It's all about the team. I want this team to win - whether it's my first year or my last year, it's the same thing.

"That's my approach to it this year. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to hopefully play in my third World Cup, and can't wait for my opportunity to rip in."

As for his final home season with the All Blacks, Read is anticipating his final game in the black jersey at New Zealand rugby's spiritual home, Eden Park.

"It'll feel special, it'll be great. I love it.

"This place has been a great ground and [I] always enjoy playing here.

"It won't be any different, it's just another game for me, but it's special every time."

The All Blacks face Australia in what will be Read's last game at Eden Park on August 17, before his final game in New Zealand against Tonga in Hamilton on September 7.


    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The All Blacks' captain will say goodbye to New Zealand after this year's World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Rugby
    All Blacks
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at The Oval in London, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
    Sri Lanka lock themselves in dressing room after Australia loss, boycott press conference
    2
    Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders celebrates after his try during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz
    Highlanders sneak into Super Rugby finals as Bulls thrash Lions
    3
    The Blues finished bottom of the New Zealand Super Rugby conference.
    Leon MacDonald rates first Blues season as a failure: 'We didn't get into the playoffs'
    4
    s
    Wallabies coach breaks silence over Israel Folau's sacking - 'Something had to give'
    5
    Wallabies coach Michael Cheika during the Wallabies Captain's Run at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship match in Auckland. Friday 14 August 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
    Michael Cheika defends phone call with Kalyn Ponga - 'I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't speak to the best'
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders celebrates after his try during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

    Highlanders sneak into Super Rugby finals as Bulls thrash Lions
    00:15
    Down 24-7, the Hurricanes fought back for a 29-24 win at home.

    Hurricanes come form behind to beat Blues in final round robin clash
    Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders pass. Crusaders vs. Chiefs, 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 9 March 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

    Chiefs target Crusaders for Super Rugby playoffs: 'We'd prefer to go to Christchurch'
    Hurricanes Ardie Savea celebrates his try during the Hurricanes vs Chiefs Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday the 27th of April 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

    'I had to be a better man' - Ardie Savea credits birth of daughter for colossal 2019 form