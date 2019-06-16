'It's all about the team' – Kieran Read on preparing for his All Blacks farewell

Preparing to say goodbye to life as an All Black and playing rugby in New Zealand, Kieran Read isn't getting too emotional ahead of the upcoming international season.

After confirming he'll leave New Zealand after this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan - signing with Japanese side Toyota, Read is currently in the middle of his farewell season with the Crusaders, before the All Blacks' international season begins next month.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, the All Blacks' captain says he is concentrating on what he has to do as a player in one of rugby's biggest years to date.

"It's been pretty easy," Read said.

"I've had kind of a taste of it this year with the Crusaders, it is my last time with them, but it hasn't really affected me.

"It's all about the team. I want this team to win - whether it's my first year or my last year, it's the same thing.

"That's my approach to it this year. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to hopefully play in my third World Cup, and can't wait for my opportunity to rip in."

As for his final home season with the All Blacks, Read is anticipating his final game in the black jersey at New Zealand rugby's spiritual home, Eden Park.

"It'll feel special, it'll be great. I love it.

"This place has been a great ground and [I] always enjoy playing here.

"It won't be any different, it's just another game for me, but it's special every time."

The All Blacks face Australia in what will be Read's last game at Eden Park on August 17, before his final game in New Zealand against Tonga in Hamilton on September 7.