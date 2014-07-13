 

'It's an absolute blessing' - Christian Lealiifano in remission after leukemia battle

AAP

ACT Brumbies co-captain Christian Lealiifano has vowed to return to the field after reportedly going into remission, six months after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Brumbies Christian Lealiifano

Brumbies Christian Lealiifano

Source: Photosport

He was receiving treatment in Melbourne and yesterday is 100 days since his successful bone-marrow transplant.

"I had some really dark days where things got tough and all those negative thoughts come into your mind, the 'why me' and 'should I just give up' type stuff, but to be able to come out the other side of that has been quite an amazing thing," he told Fairfax Media.

Matt Toomua, David Pocock, Matt Giteau and Will Genia all shaved in a mark of respect to Wallabies back who was diagnosed with leukaemia.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It's an absolute blessing to be able to do what we do for a living so I appreciate that more now and life in general."

He says he will spend this season doing some part-time coaching work with the Brumbies, but wants to add to his 117 Super Rugby caps and 19 Tests.

"I'm such a student of the game and I love learning and picking up little things and trying to improve my game while I'm not playing," he said.

