'It's 50/50' – Lions backing themselves for upset against Crusaders in final

The Lions haven't been in Christchurch for three years but they’re still confident tomorrow night’s contest against the Crusaders – who have never lost a playoff game at home – is a 50/50 contest.

The South African side have a new belief their forwards can match the Crusaders’ pack, featuring seven All Blacks tomorrow night, man for man.

"They've got a massive pack, they’ve got an All Black pack, its going to be tough," forwards coach Philip Lemmer said.

"It’s going to be a battle but hopefully the guys will step up and match them."

Should the forwards make inroads up front, the Lions will look to their play-making backline to finish the job off with pace and precision.

Winger Courtnall Skosan says his team knows what they’re in for tomorrow night.

"We'll give them credit for what they've done – they’ve done amazing, they've played well," he said.

"But this is now a final and anything can happen in a final.

"It’s 50/50 so we'll see what happens."