'It's 50/50' – Lions backing themselves for upset against Crusaders in final

The Lions haven't been in Christchurch for three years but they’re still confident tomorrow night’s contest against the Crusaders – who have never lost a playoff game at home – is a 50/50 contest.

The South African side have a new belief their forwards can match the Crusaders’ pack, featuring seven All Blacks tomorrow night, man for man.

"They've got a massive pack, they’ve got an All Black pack, its going to be tough," forwards coach Philip Lemmer said.

"It’s going to be a battle but hopefully the guys will step up and match them."

Should the forwards make inroads up front, the Lions will look to their play-making backline to finish the job off with pace and precision.

Winger Courtnall Skosan says his team knows what they’re in for tomorrow night.

"We'll give them credit for what they've done – they’ve done amazing, they've played well," he said.

"But this is now a final and anything can happen in a final.

"It’s 50/50 so we'll see what happens."

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 7:30pm at AMI Stadium.

Players in both camps are feeling nerves ahead of the match, but that’s not a bad thing. Source: 1 NEWS
Experienced trio re-commit to All Blacks Sevens for 2020 Olympics

Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
Sam Kelway
All Blacks
Sevens

Home from glittering success at the World Cup, three key All Blacks Sevens players have said they'll stay on until the Olympics.

Tim Mikkelson, Scott Curry and Joe Webber made the announcement today, stating they've shifted their goals from San Francisco to Tokyo.

"It's obviously an awesome time for me personally to be able to sign through to the next Olympics," Curry said.
"And then for us we can focus on getting better as players."

Co-captains Curry and Mikkelson led the team to Commonwealth Games gold, a World Cup victory and third place on the world series, this year – something they say was all part of the plan.

"We planned to win two pinnacle events," Mikkelson said.

"To actually achieve it is something special. We've got the World Series next year and we've planned to win that too."

The team has six weeks off before they go about training to make that goal a reality as well.

Tim Mikkelson, Scott Curry and Joe Webber are all eyeing gold in two year’s time. Source: 1 NEWS
Blues captain Augustine Pulu is pulling up roots in New Zealand after confirming today he's headed to Japan to play for the Hino Red Dolphins in 2019.

Pulu announced on the team's website today he was excited about the new adventure.

"I am very pleased to join Hino Red Dolphins and live in Japan with my family," he said.

"It was a big decision for me and my family, but I am feeling good about becoming a member of the Hino Red Dolphins, who have great potential to win after last year.

"I would like to contribute so that Hino Red Dolphins can establish a solid position in the Top League inside and outside the pitch. I really appreciate being part of a team with an amazing coaching staff, players and culture."

Pulu rose through the New Zealand Rugby ranks after his career began provincially with Counties Manukau in 2010; he has since played and captained the Steelers over 60 times.

After cracking Super Rugby with the Chiefs in 2012, Pulu opted to move north to the Blues in 2017 on a two-year deal which expired at the end of this season.

Despite earning two caps for the All Backs in 2014, the halfback has struggled to solidify a place in the national squad with the likes of Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara and Tawera Kerr-Barlow all selected ahead of him.

Augustine Pulu of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 March 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz
Augustine Pulu of the Blues, 2 March 2018. Source: Photosport
