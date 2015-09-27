 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Italy make four changes for Six Nations clash against powerhouse England

share

Source:

Associated Press

Italy coach Conor O'Shea has made four changes to his team for Sunday's Six Nations match against England at Twickenham.

Leonardo Sarto of Italy negotiates the Canadian defence

Source: Getty

Exeter center Michele Campagnaro has been handed his first start of this year's tournament and will partner Luke McLean, while Giulio Bisegni returns on the right wing in place of Angelo Esposito.

Benetton Treviso flyhalf Tommaso Allan starts for the first time since June.

O'Shea has stuck with the majority of his pack but has brought in flanker Abraham Steyn to replace Maxime Mbanda alongside Simone Favaro and long-standing captain Sergio Parisse, who will extend his record to 124 appearances for the Azzurri.

Italy was routed 63-10 by Ireland in their last match. They lost their opener to Wales 33-7, despite leading 7-3 at halftime.

England is the only European team Italy has never beaten but O'Shea is relishing the Twickenham test.

"It's a great challenge for any team, for any player," he said. "After the first 40 minutes of the Six Nations, after the first half against Wales, our team was in a good position and then the final 20 minus was very difficult.

"I don't think the results have been reflective of our performances. The results have been difficult to take. One of the big things for us to change is our mentality. We need to stop feeling sorry for ourselves in games and focus on our performance."

Italy: Edoardo Padovani, Giulio Bisegni, Michele Campagnaro, Luke McLean, Giovanbattista Venditti, Tommaso Allan, Edoardo Gori; Sergio Parisse (captain), Simone Favaro, Abraham Steyn, Andries van Schalkwyk, Marco Fuser, Lorenzo Cittadini, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Andrea Lovotti. Reserves: Ornel Gega, Michele Rizzo, Pietro Ceccarelli, George Biagi, Maxime Mbanda, Giorgio Bronzini, Carlo Canna, Tommaso Benvenuti.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:55
1
The Olympic bronze medallist was on fire at the make-shift pole-vaulting pit in Auckland’s Britomart for the Vertical Pursuit.

Watch: Ecstatic Eliza McCartney brings Olympic form to Auckland CBD with soaring pole-vaulting skills


00:57
2
The veteran batsman claimed the record for most career ODI centuries during the second match against the Proteas with a four on the final ball.

Watch: Humble Ross Taylor embracing new record after passing Nathan Astle with 17th ODI century - 'It's a little bit embarrassing!'

01:30
3
Wayne Shaw, reserve goalie for Sutton United, has resigned after admitting knowing bets were planned on his big chomp in the dugout.

Goalie eating pie no funny matter for FA and Gambling Commission

00:29
4
The collapse proved to be vital as the Black Caps snuck away with the second ODI with a winning margin of just six runs.

As it happened: Black Caps scrape home to level series despite late Proteas fightback in second ODI

01:59
5
Foran says leaving Sydney and getting back to his roots in NZ has been a "breath of fresh air".

NZ solace pays off for Warriors recruit Kieran Foran starting fresh

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

Waititi is working in Los Angeles so his wife collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English at the ceremony in Auckland.


05:19

Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords

It's a two bedroom unit, and she is paying $450 a week to live there, in an area where the median rent a week is $270.

04:10

Christchurch Earthquake six years on: 'Doesn't get any easier, that's for sure'

Families came from around the world to remember the 185 people lost in the 2011 quake.

01:57

'The scars won't heal' - CTV victims' families want more answers six years on from quake

Japan lost 28 lives, 12 of those being young language students in the CTV building.

02:01
Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Transparency of Transport Ministry called into question after fraudster employee's dealings kept quiet

The Ministry of Transport is facing questions about its employment processes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ