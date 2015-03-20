TODAY |

Israel Folau's little brother John quits Waratahs

AAP
Israel Folau's brother has quit the NSW Waratahs - less than three weeks after the Wallabies superstar had his multi-million-dollar contract with Rugby Australia torn up.

The Waratahs today said backline utility John Folau would leave the franchise after requesting a release from his one-year deal.

    The 24-year-old former Parramatta NRL player did not play a match for the Waratahs, being named on the bench but not getting on against the Sunwolves earlier this season, the closest as he came to a Super Rugby debut.

