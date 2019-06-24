TODAY |

Israel Folau's legal fund tops $2 million as he takes on Rugby Australia

AAP
Supporters of Israel Folau have donated more than $2 million to the sacked rugby star's legal battle against Rugby Australia.

Folau has controversially turned to online fundraising to build a $3 million war chest to fight his unfair dismissal case against RA, which he believes could go all the way to the High Court.

He also wants up to $10 million in damages.

It's been a rocky road this week for Folau after his first fundraiser on GoFundMe was pulled by the platform for breaching its terms of services, after raising more than $750,000.

But the Australian Christian Lobby launched its own campaign, which by Wednesday night had topped $2 million.

Earlier on Wednesday, Folau said he was humbled by the support, thanking those who had donated and the ACL for coming to his aid.

"To those who have criticised me, I bear no ill will towards you. You have every right to express your own beliefs and opinions," he posted on Instagram.

