Israel Folau's cousin reportedly sacked by Sydney Catholic school over 'synagogue of Satan' comment

AAP
The cousin of sacked rugby star Israel Folau has reportedly been let go from his job at a Sydney Catholic school after calling the church a "synagogue of Satan".

Twenty-year-old Josiah Folau was dismissed in July from his post as a boarding house supervisor at St Gregory's College in Campbelltown, News Corp Australia reports.

The former captain of the school is a member of the Truth of Jesus Christ Church as is Israel Folau.

Josiah Folau has labelled Roman Catholicism "masked devil worship", according to Nine newspapers.

He's also posted comments and a video on Instagram that were critical of the Catholic church.

St Gregory's headmaster Lee McMaster has confirmed Josiah Folau's departure.

"We have met with Josiah recently and, in our discussions, Josiah has made the decision to discontinue his casual employment at St Gregory's College," he told News Corp.

"We respect Josiah's privacy in this matter."

The boarding house master's removal comes months after his cousin, Israel, was dumped by Rugby Australia after posting a biblical quote on social media which said homosexuals would go to hell unless they repented.

It was the second time Israel Folau sparked controversy through his social media accounts. He was reprimanded for a similar post in 2018.

The sacked star is seeking over $10m in damages from his former employers. Source: Youtube/Israel Folau
