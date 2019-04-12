TODAY |

Israel Folau's code of conduct hearing resumes today

AAP
Israel Folau's code of conduct hearing resumes today, with the Wallabies superstar and the rest of the rugby fraternity unlikely to hear a result by the end of the day.

The three-person panel will convene in a different venue after hearing over 15 hours of arguments at Rugby Australia (RA) headquarters last weekend.

RA doesn't expect a decision to be delivered today and there's no certainty the hearing won't go into a fourth day.

Among the major rugby figures to appear before the hearing so far are RA chief executive officer Raelene Castle, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika and NSW Rugby Union boss Andrew Hore. It is not known who the panel might hear from.

    Roberts says Folau needs to understand the consequences of his words and actions. Source: Breakfast

    Whatever the outcome and whenever it's delivered, it's unlikely to be the end of perhaps the most scrutinised and debated code of conduct hearing in Australian rugby history.

    Folau and RA will have until 72 hours after any decision is handed down to appeal.

    It has almost been a month since Folau's posts on Twitter and Instagram triggered a firestorm of reaction. RA's integrity unit deemed Folau had committed a high-level breach of the code of conduct warranting termination of his employment contract

      An expert from Auckland University explores the issues created by the rugby player’s views. Source: Breakfast

      The Wallabies superstar back, who signed a new four-year deal back in February, opted to have the matter referred to a Code of Conduct hearing rather than accept termination.

        The rugby star has been laying low as backlash has grown over his Instagram post. Source: 1 NEWS
