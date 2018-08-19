Israel Folau signs new deal with Waratahs, Wallabies until end of 2022 - report

Israel Folau is set to play for Australia to the end of 2022 after reportedly signing a four-year contract extension with the Wallabies and NSW Waratahs.
The 29-year-old superstar put pen to paper on the new deal some time ago, but Rugby Australia and Waratahs have kept the announcement under wraps, according to a Fairfax Media report.
It is believed Folau's controversial anti-gay comments in April delayed negotiations before the dual international recommitted to NSW and Australia.
The apparent retention of the 69-Test superstar comes hot on the heels of Rugby Australia's re-signing of several other big-name players in 2018.
Test captain Michael Hooper and gun young tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa have both signed on for another five years, while playmaker Bernard Foley last week announced he was sticking around in Australia until at least after next year's World Cup in Japan.