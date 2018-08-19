 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Israel Folau signs new deal with Waratahs, Wallabies until end of 2022 - report

AAP
Topics
Rugby

Israel Folau is set to play for Australia to the end of 2022 after reportedly signing a four-year contract extension with the Wallabies and NSW Waratahs.

The 29-year-old superstar put pen to paper on the new deal some time ago, but Rugby Australia and Waratahs have kept the announcement under wraps, according to a Fairfax Media report.

It is believed Folau's controversial anti-gay comments in April delayed negotiations before the dual international recommitted to NSW and Australia.

The apparent retention of the 69-Test superstar comes hot on the heels of Rugby Australia's re-signing of several other big-name players in 2018.

Test captain Michael Hooper and gun young tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa have both signed on for another five years, while playmaker Bernard Foley last week announced he was sticking around in Australia until at least after next year's World Cup in Japan.

Israel Folau. Australia v New Zealand Bledisloe Cup. 2018 Rugby Championship Test Match. ANZ Stadium, Sydney Saturday 18 August 2018. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz
Israel Folau. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Kiwi fan Simon Anderson says Johnson has the mana to unify the Pacific and create a sustainable franchise.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson targeted in social media campaign to spearhead creation of Pacific Super Rugby team
2
Auckland rugby coach Alosio Taimo found guilty of 95 sex charges against boys
3
General view of Mt Smart. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Opinion: Donuts and the kindness of strangers - Tongan fans show they're a crowd like no other
4
One witness claimed that the fans were jumping up and down on the escalator with force.
Dramatic footage shows escalator malfunction in Rome, hurting dozens of football fans
5
Beauden Barrett scores a try. 2nd Bledisloe Cup Test of the 2018 Investec Rugby Championship. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia (Wallabies) at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand on 25 August 2018. Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
'There's a lot to like' - All Blacks star Beauden Barrett hints at offshore move after 2019 Rugby World Cup
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Auckland teammates celebrate TJ Faiane of Auckland try during the Mitre 10 Cup rugby match, Canterbury v Auckland, Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 16th September 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Eden Park organising to show All Blacks Test on big screens after free Mitre 10 Cup final
Greg Laidlaw of the Lions makes a run

British and Irish Lions tours to be reduced in length to help improve player welfare
Quade Cooper at the Wallabies' captain's run

Quade Cooper to return to Super Rugby after signing with Melbourne Rebels
The Liions' coach says his side have been welcomed everywhere they go.

Wales coach Warren Gatland returns to NZ following father's death