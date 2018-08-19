Israel Folau signs new deal with Waratahs, Wallabies until end of 2022 - report

Israel Folau is set to play for Australia to the end of 2022 after reportedly signing a four-year contract extension with the Wallabies and NSW Waratahs.



The 29-year-old superstar put pen to paper on the new deal some time ago, but Rugby Australia and Waratahs have kept the announcement under wraps, according to a Fairfax Media report.



It is believed Folau's controversial anti-gay comments in April delayed negotiations before the dual international recommitted to NSW and Australia.



The apparent retention of the 69-Test superstar comes hot on the heels of Rugby Australia's re-signing of several other big-name players in 2018.

