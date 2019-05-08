TODAY |

Israel Folau says 'I'm at peace' following guilty verdict as Wallabies rugby career hangs on by a thread

AAP
More From
Rugby

Israel Folau says he's at peace as he weighs up the potentially crippling cost of his bitter legal battle with Rugby Australia (RA).

Folau is awaiting sanctioning after being found guilty of a "high level" breach of his contract and could have his four-year, $4 million deal terminated for his controversial social media posts.

Should the three-person independent panel choose the most severe level of punishment in their power, it's expected the Wallabies superstar will appeal.

But with insiders estimating Folau would have already outlayed in excess of $A100,000 on legal representation for his landmark code of conduct hearing, the three-times John Eales Medallist may at some point ask himself if it is all worth it.

It's been suggested Folau would be spending $A25,000 a week on solicitor fees, even before stepping inside a hearing room.

Should he be sacked, then lose an appeal and take the matter to court, the financial cost to Folau could be astronomical.

The best the 73-Test veteran can hope for is leniency from the panel and a suspension and/or fine, for taking to Instagram last month to proclaim hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators" unless they repent and turn to Jesus.

Regardless of the sanction, which is not expected to be handed down for several days, Folau is said to be handling the threat of termination with dignity.

"I've just had a note form Israel, he won't mind if I'm sharing it with you because I said to him, 'Hold your head up'," former Wallabies coach Alan Jones said on 2GB radio today.

"He said: 'Alan, I'm at peace, mate. My head is held high'."

Folau's playing fate rests in the hands of John West QC, Rugby Australia representative Kate Eastman SC and the RUPA-appointed John Boultbee.

Having pursued termination since Folau sparked a firestorm with his latest posts, a year after being warned for similar offences, RA will argue they have no option but to proceed with his sacking given his vilification of the gay community - among other alleged "sinners" - and the damage he has caused the game.

Had the panel deemed Folau's breach of RA's players' code of conduct anything less than "high level", the governing body would not have had the power to boot the devout Christian out of the game.

Jones, for one, is urging Folau to "take this fight every inch of the way".

"This will go as far as the High Court if it has to go there," he said.

"The battle has just begun."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands. Source: Sky News Australia
    More From
    Rugby
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:00
    Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
    Former Wallabies coach slams Rugby Australia for Folau treatment - 'Preach inclusion but seek to exclude him'
    2
    Stevenson said the defence Folau was simply quoting the Bible doesn't work in today's society.
    Scotty Stevenson unpacks complicated aftermath of Israel Folau's 'high level' breach ruling from hearing
    3
    Chris Chang and the panel on an extraordinary Champions League win at Anfield, and the final, all to play for, weekend of the Premier League.
    TVNZ FC: Liverpool's Barca win the greatest ever? And will Klopp or Guardiola be champions?
    4
    Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
    Israel Folau says 'I'm at peace' following guilty verdict as Wallabies rugby career hangs on by a thread
    5
    Kiwis Paul Williams, Ben O'Keeffe named to referee at Rugby World Cup, Glen Jackson's axing confirmed
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    Stevenson said the defence Folau was simply quoting the Bible doesn't work in today's society.

    Scotty Stevenson unpacks complicated aftermath of Israel Folau's 'high level' breach ruling from hearing
    Damian McKenzie leaves the game injured during a clash between the Chiefs and Blues.

    Damian McKenzie remaining positive after successful knee surgery - 'Accomplishing little goals day by day'
    Quade Cooper.

    Quade Cooper reflects on rough return to Super Rugby - 'Body was pretty wrecked'
    Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

    Israel Folau found guilty of 'high-level' breach of his Rugby Australia contract