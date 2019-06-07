TODAY |

Israel Folau says best years of his career, chance to become Wallabies' top tryscorer robbed by Rugby Australia

AAP
More From
Rugby
Australia
Social Issues

Dumped rugby star Israel Folau will assert his dismissal cost him the chance to become the Wallabies' greatest tryscorer and the best years of his career, as part of his damages claim against Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs.

Lawyers for Folau on Thursday lodged an unfair dismissal claim with the Fair Work Commission against his former employers.

Folau will argue that under the Fair Work Act his employment was unlawfully terminated because of his religion.

The 30-year-old dual international is seeking the value of his $5 million contract as well as other potential earnings following his participation in this year's Rugby World Cup.

A source close to Folau said the figure was still being considered but could be as much as $10 million, which could reportedly bankrupt the sporting bodies.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Stevenson said the defence Folau was simply quoting the Bible doesn't work in today's society. Source: Breakfast

    Before his contract was torn up he set a new record this season for most tries scored in Super Rugby history, and is the Wallabies' joint-third highest try scorer with 37 tries, behind David Campese who scored 64.

    His application claims he had this record mark in sight.

    "The termination has cost Mr Folau the best years of his rugby career, participation at the Rugby World Cup, the chance to become the greatest Wallaby try-scorer (a decades-old record he was likely to break), and the associated exposure and opportunities," the dispute application stated.

    "As well as around $5 million in lost salary, Mr Folau will claim in respect of the loss of these opportunities (renewal of contract, sponsorships, etc).

    "The damages will be particularised in due course, but will be substantial. In addition, Mr Folau will seek civil penalties."

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      The Wallabies coach says Folau's comments are too damaging to team culture to warrant another selection. Source: 1 NEWS

      It was not specified what those civil penalties were.

      Folau's application stated his employment was terminated because of his religion and included nine reasons to illustrate this.

      A member of the Truth of Jesus Christ Church, part of the  reasoning was that "as a manifestation of Mr Folau's religion, he is compelled to communicate the word of God and the message contained within the Bible (Biblical Teachings)"

      It said that in this context he "communicated certain Biblical Teachings on his personal Instagram account".

      RA and the Waratahs demanded he remove the post, which he refused to do so which led to his termination.

      Folau said in a statement he felt he had no choice but to pursue legal action, and stand up for his beliefs and the rights of all Australians.

      But Rugby Australia was adamant it was right to sack Folau.

      "This is an issue of an employee and his obligations to his employers within the contract that he signed," RA said in a statement.

        Your playlist will load after this ad

        Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post. Source: Breakfast
        More From
        Rugby
        Australia
        Social Issues
        MOST
        POPULAR STORIES
        1
        02:03
        Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post.
        Israel Folau says best years of his career, chance to become Wallabies' top tryscorer robbed by Rugby Australia
        2
        LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Match Umpire Chris Gaffaney calls a halt to play as rain falls during the ICC Champions trophy cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at The Oval in London on June 5, 2017 (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
        'Atrocious' and 'frustrating' - Windies slam Kiwi umpire for 'dodgy' calls in World Cup loss to Aussies
        3
        Adam Blair, Kodi Nikorima and Karl Lawton are in the driver’s seat.
        Warriors' stars disguise themselves as cabbies to find out what unsuspecting fans really think of the team
        4
        Williamson looked out for certain until replays showed Mushfiqur Rahim got too excited with the dismissal.
        Bangladesh wicketkeeper's game-changing howler gives Williamson, Black Caps lifeline in chaotic World Cup clash
        5
        Israel Folau's little brother John quits Waratahs
        MORE FROM
        Rugby
        MORE
        Latrell Mitchell (NSW). Rugby League - 2018 State of Origin, Game 1 played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between the NSW Blues v QLD Maroons on 6 June 2018.

        Latrell Mitchell speaks out after horror NSW Origin performance - 'A bit sick'
        00:58
        The rugby star has been laying low as backlash has grown over his Instagram meme.

        Israel Folau lodges unfair dismissal claim - 'No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion'
        Ruben Scott.

        'Come home baby' - family's desperate plea after toddler goes missing in crocodile infested far north Queensland

        Auckland homeless shelter gets $5 million makeover