Israel Folau, Rugby Australia settle legal dispute

Israel Folau and Rugby Australia have today settled their legal battle, following the now former Wallabies fullback's high profile sacking earlier this year.

Maria and Israel Folau leave Federal Court on December 2, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia Source: Getty

Folau, 30, had his Rugby Australia contract torn up earlier this year, and was seeking up to $14m in damages from his former employers.

The ex-Wallabies star had condemned several groups including homosexuals, citing religious reasons.

In a joint statement this afternoon, the two parties announced that a confidential agreement has been reached.

"Mr Folau wants all Australians to know that he does not condone discrimination of any kind against any person on the grounds of their sexuality and that he shares Rugby Australia's commitment to inclusiveness and diversity," the statement read.

Rugby Australia also emphasised that despite the settlement, they do not condone or agree with Folau's rhetoric.



"Inclusiveness is one of Rugby's core values and it welcomes all people to the game, including all members of the LGBTI community.

"While it was not Rugby Australia's intention, Rugby Australia acknowledges and apologises for any hurt or harm caused to the Folaus.

"Similarly, Mr Folau did not intend to hurt or harm the game of rugby and acknowledges and apologises for any hurt or harm caused.

"Rugby Australia and Mr Folau wish each other well for the future."