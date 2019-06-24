Israel Folau, Rugby Australia continue attempts to settle ahead of court battle

Israel Folau and Rugby Australia will continue their marathon efforts over the phone to find a settlement ahead of a looming court battle over his sacking.



Maria and Israel Folau leave Federal Court on December 2, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia Source: Getty

They could not reach an agreement after 12 hours of mediation in the Federal Circuit Court in Melbourne yesterday. Negotiations will resume at 11.30am local time tomorrow.



On Tuesday the court revealed the next step in negotiations will continue over a phone hook-up.



Folau's lawyer George Haros says they remain "hopeful to reach an amicable agreement".



"Where we stand is that mediation remains on foot," Mr Haros said last night.



"We'd like to thank the Federal Circuit Court for today's effort and look forward to reconvening in a few days to see if we can strike an agreement."



Folau claims he was wrongfully dismissed by Rugby Australia and Rugby NSW after a controversial Instagram post in April condemning "drunks" and "homosexuals" and warning "hell awaits" them.



"I understand that not everyone shares my faith and some find it difficult to reconcile with their own beliefs," Folau said in a video posted on his website before the meeting.



"I want to be clear that I only share passages from the Bible as a gesture of love."



The former rugby league and AFL player last week increased his compensation claim from $10 million to $14 million, and said the

Wallabies would have performed better in the 2019 Rugby World Cup if he was playing.



However, RA chief executive Raelene Castle said she had been sent messages and emails from the rugby community supporting the decision to sack Folau.



Ms Castle said a tribunal found Folau had committed a high level breach of his contract.



"Israel admitted he had caused harm with his comments and stated that he would not curb his social media use and will post whatever he likes whenever he feels the need to share his views," she told reporters outside court earlier on Monday.