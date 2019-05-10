Israel Folau offered rugby lifeline from Pacific roots - 'He would get a lot of satisfaction out of playing for Tonga'

Wallabies legend and current Tonga head coach Toutai Kefu says he is willing to throw Israel Folau a lifeline should the 30-year-old's contract be ripped up by Rugby Australia.

Folau is waiting to hear what his punishment from the Australian governing body will be after he was found guilty of a "high level" breach of his contract for an Instagram post that said people such as homosexuals, liars and drunks have hell awaiting them.

Rugby Australia made it clear soon after they intended to terminate his contract but the move hasn't been finalised with Folau fighting for his career last week at a code of conduct hearing with an independent panel.

However, should Folau be cast out, Kefu said Tonga is willing to accept the fullback.

"Yes, definitely," Kefu said on ABC radio when asked if he would talk to Folau about playing for Tonga should he be exiled by Rugby Australia.

"I’d love that.

"I think he would get a lot of satisfaction out of playing for Tonga."

Kefu did admit Folau, whose parents are Tongan, would take a serious pay cut should he play for 'Ikale Tahi.

"Tongan Rugby Union has no money, we are 100 per cent funded by world rugby," Kefu said.

"We cant afford to pay our players. So our players they play for pride of jersey, they play to representative their families, they play to go to a World Cup."

1 NEWS also understands Folau could be offered a contract in the Global Rapid Rugby competition.

"The focus of Global Rapid Rugby and our organisation is fielding the best rugby players on the planet," Pacific Sports International boss Richard Fale told 1 NEWS.