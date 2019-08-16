TODAY |

Israel Folau never agreed to anti-social media clause, lawyers argue

AAP
Sacked rugby union star Israel Folau insists he never agreed to proposed limitations on his social media use before posting controversial Instagram remarks which led to the cancellation of his Wallabies contract.

Lawyers for the 30-year-old lodged further documents with the Federal Circuit Court as he sues Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs for unlawful dismissal.

"Rugby Australia attempted to have Mr Folau 'agree and acknowledge' certain purported limitations on his ability to use social media and otherwise comment publicly, but he did not do so," the documents state.

In one April post, Folau claimed transgender people were evil and should repent while another paraphrased a Bible passage saying "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, athiests and idolators" would go to hell unless they repented.

Raelene Castle spoke to 1 NEWS about the biggest challenge of her Rugby Australian role – dealing with Folau. Source: 1 NEWS
