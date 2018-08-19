Israel Folau likely to start at centre as Wallabies play for pride against All Blacks in Japan

Israel Folau is poised to start in the centres for the time in his 70-Test career as the Wallabies strive to avoid a Bledisloe Cup blackout against the All Blacks on Saturday.



An underdone Samu Kerevi all but ruled himself out of contention to replace injured No.13 Reece Hodge, saying he was probably only good for 30 minutes after being sidelined himself for four months.



Kerevi's confession means he is likely to start on the bench, with Folau running on at outside centre at Nissan Park in Yokohama.



Folau has started 61 Tests at fullback and eight - including the past three this year - on the wing.



Kerevi only made his comeback from a torn bicep in last Saturday's Byron Bay Sevens event.



"We ended up playing two games because one of the teams forfeited a game so we played touch in between that," he said.



"So I think got about 12 minutes in the first game and then a whole game in the second, so I had the lungs blowing and got the cobwebs out.



"I've been doing rehab for, I think, for 14, 15 weeks now - straight lines and gym is nice and all but playing footy is something different."



Israel Folau. Source: Photosport

While heartened by his performance and happy to put his hand up for Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, Kerevi conceded he wasn't ready for a full Test - let alone against the world champion All Blacks.



"But I'll back myself to play a solid 30 minutes and see where I go from there, if the legs keeping going over," said the Fijian-born powerhouse.



"Hopefully if I get the opportunity this week or next week, whenever it comes, I'll take it with both hands."



Folau's impending move to the centres will give the Wallabies an all-NSW midfield alongside Bernard Foley and Kurtley Beale.



While he is untried in the centres at Test level, Folau did excel in the position outside Foley and Beale when asked to play in the front line for the Waratahs at stages during the 2016 and 2017 Super Rugby seasons.



Cheika's only other real option to play outside centre is Sefa Naivalu, whose seven previous Test experiences have come on the wing.

