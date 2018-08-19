 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Israel Folau likely to start at centre as Wallabies play for pride against All Blacks in Japan

AAP
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

Israel Folau is poised to start in the centres for the time in his 70-Test career as the Wallabies strive to avoid a Bledisloe Cup blackout against the All Blacks on Saturday.

An underdone Samu Kerevi all but ruled himself out of contention to replace injured No.13 Reece Hodge, saying he was probably only good for 30 minutes after being sidelined himself for four months.

Kerevi's confession means he is likely to start on the bench, with Folau running on at outside centre at Nissan Park in Yokohama.

Folau has started 61 Tests at fullback and eight - including the past three this year - on the wing.

Kerevi only made his comeback from a torn bicep in last Saturday's Byron Bay Sevens event.

"We ended up playing two games because one of the teams forfeited a game so we played touch in between that," he said.

"So I think got about 12 minutes in the first game and then a whole game in the second, so I had the lungs blowing and got the cobwebs out.

"I've been doing rehab for, I think, for 14, 15 weeks now - straight lines and gym is nice and all but playing footy is something different."

Israel Folau. Australia v New Zealand Bledisloe Cup. 2018 Rugby Championship Test Match. ANZ Stadium, Sydney Saturday 18 August 2018. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz
Israel Folau. Source: Photosport

While heartened by his performance and happy to put his hand up for Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, Kerevi conceded he wasn't ready for a full Test - let alone against the world champion All Blacks.

"But I'll back myself to play a solid 30 minutes and see where I go from there, if the legs keeping going over," said the Fijian-born powerhouse.

"Hopefully if I get the opportunity this week or next week, whenever it comes, I'll take it with both hands."

Folau's impending move to the centres will give the Wallabies an all-NSW midfield alongside Bernard Foley and Kurtley Beale.

While he is untried in the centres at Test level, Folau did excel in the position outside Foley and Beale when asked to play in the front line for the Waratahs at stages during the 2016 and 2017 Super Rugby seasons.

Cheika's only other real option to play outside centre is Sefa Naivalu, whose seven previous Test experiences have come on the wing.

Cheika will name his team on Thursday, with young gun Jack Maddocks seemingly vying with Naivalu for the wing spot that Folau has been filling since Dane Haylett-Petty slotted in at fullback for the last three matches of the Rugby Championship.

Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
General view of Mt Smart. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Opinion: Donuts and the kindness of strangers - Tongan fans show they're a crowd like no other
2
Alfred Aholelei recalled the racist “dance monkey, dance” comment an NRL official directed at a Tongan fan on screen during the Mate Ma’a Tonga Test on Saturday.
Emotional Tongan DJ recalls the hurt NRL official caused with racist 'dance monkey, dance' comment
3
Alama Ieremia said everyone told him to not take the job except for one friend who gave him nothing but support.
Watch: Auckland coach pays tribute to Dylan Mika ahead of Mitre 10 Cup Final - 'He gave me the confidence'
4
The Kiwis captain said his wife kept quite how close to birth she was so he could focus on the Kangaroos Test.
Watch: ‘I caught the next flight back!’ Watene-Zelezniak shares special story of daughter's birth, days after Kiwis win
5
As a tribute to retired teammate Nick Collison, the Kiwi star stole the show again.
Watch: Steven Adams videobombs reporter's live cross with invisible handshake
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
The NZ women touched down in Auckland this morning after securing back-to-back titles on Sunday in San Francisco.

Black Ferns Sevens stars vie for player of the year award after dominating nominations
Australia v New Zealand in the first Bledisloe Cup Test Match at ANZ Stadium, Sydney, 18 August, 2018. Australia's Jack Maddocks, Nick Phipps, Tatafu Polota-Nau and Izack Rodda at full time. Copyright Image: Stuart Walmsley / www.photosport.nz

Wallabies 'need that extra bit of concentration' to beat All Blacks, says Michael Cheika

'I know he's up there smiling' - Tongan Thor pays tribute to late father after Australian Rugby awards
00:24
The Black Ferns Sevens claimed the title in Colorado with a 33-7 win over their hosts.

Watch: Portia Woodman tears USA apart with hat-trick as New Zealand claim World Sevens Series opener