Israel Folau-led Waratahs head to Hamilton brimming with confidence for clash with Chiefs

Israel Folau's ability to put the weight of off-field criticism behind him is nothing short of extraordinary, NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson says.

Israel Folau. Waratahs v Highlanders. 2018 Super Rugby round 14. Allianz Stadium, Sydney Saturday 19 May 2018. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz

Israel Folau.

Source: Photosport

Gibson believes Wallabies fullback Folau is in the form of his life despite waves of condemnation directed his way since his critical stance on homosexuality was aired on social media a month ago.

The 29-year-old will once again be the Waratahs' attacking focal point when they meet the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday.

The visitors have made one change to the starting team that trumped the Highlanders 41-12 in Sydney, ending a 40-match Australian hoodoo against Kiwi teams.

Nick Phipps replaces Jake Gordon in another halfback rotation. On the bench, prop Paddy Ryan and loose forward Brad Wilkin replace Shambeckler Vui and Ryan McCauley, respectively.

Adding spice to the contest is the inclusion in the Chiefs' line-up of halfback Brad Weber, who was among the first players to publicly criticise Folau for his views.

Gibson said Weber was entitled to his opinion but believed it wouldn't make a dent on Folau's electric form, just as the public maelstrom surrounding him somehow hadn't.

"It has been extraordinary. His performances over the last three weeks have been outstanding," Gibson said.

"It's probably some of the best rugby he's played. It's remarkable, the mental strength."

Gibson said it was so obvious how crucial Folau was to the Waratahs' attacking game that he wouldn't waste time hiding it.

He said the Chiefs could expect Folau to be a target of cross-kicks, where his height and athleticism were proving a potent weapon.

"That's something we're still committed to doing. We see it as a point of difference," Gibson said.

"We've got the best aerial guy in the world and we want to trouble teams with that tactic and that's something we continue to try to evolve.

"You either put the man wide to defend him, which opens up the middle, or you don't."

Waratahs: Israel Folau, Cam Clark, Curtis Rona, Kurtley Beale, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Bernard Foley, Nick Phipps, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper (capt), Will Miller, Rob Simmons, Tom Staniforth, Sekope Kepu, Damien Fitzpatrick, Tom Robertson.

Reserves: Tolu Latu, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Paddy Ryan, Jed Holloway, Brad Wilkin, Jake Gordon, Lalakai Foketi, Bryce Hegarty.

