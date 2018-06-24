 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Israel Folau keeping staunch on his approach to aerial contests despite ban - 'I'll keep attacking the ball'

share

Source:

AAP

Israel Folau says he won't change his attack on the aerial contest despite his ban, but has called for more clarity on the laws in that area.

Mitsubishi Estate Series 3rd Test, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia 23/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland AustraliaÕs Israel Folau and Peter O'Mahony of Ireland contest a restart Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Photosport/Stuart Walmsley

Israel Folau was sinbinned for this incident.

Source: Photosport

The Wallabies fullback received a one-match suspension from World Rugby for his mid-air challenge with Ireland Captain Peter O'Mahony in the final Test in Sydney.

Folau missed the NSW Waratahs' crucial Super Rugby away win over Melbourne, but will be back for Saturday's home game against the Sunwolves.

While disappointed by the ban Folau was adamant he didn't need to change his approach or technique.

"I'll still keep attacking the ball the way I do," Folau said.

"I think going forward I'd like to see a little bit more clarity within that particular area of the game, not only for myself, but other players are involved in those aerial contests - I think it's vital and very important.

"I'll keep being persistent with the way that I attack the ball in the air and do it in a way that's obviously fair and clean."

His wife and New Zealand netball star Maria Folau posted a tweet with a video of her husband being challenged by Ireland counterpart Rob Kearney accompanied by the question "Is this not deemed as dangerous/foul play??"

Asked if he was frustrated by any inconsistency over the laws Folau said "Across the board, I think people feel that way.

"It's obviously out of our hands as a player to clear those things up."

Folau is acutely aware of the potential dangers involved in an aerial contest.

"Although I agree with what (Waratahs coach) Daryl (Gibson) is saying, there has to be a responsibility on the player that's lifting him to bring him down safely, and everyone understands, when you go into a contest in the air, you are going to make contact with the opposing player," Folau said.

"It's not going to be always clean in the sense that there won't be any contact, but I understand the dangers of being in the air.

"The last thing you want for yourself or for the opposing player is for anyone to get any serious injury."

Asked about using his hands or arms in an aerial contest Folau said "I guess that's the argument, that from my point of view, when you are gong up for a high ball, everything is judged on the flight of the ball in the air and decisions change in the air.

"So when you are going for a one-hand tap back, the other hand is obviously going to be placed in a position where it's trying to counter-balance your hand that's tapping back, so it's a natural movement, which is what I'm saying.

"You've obviously got to be wary of that whilst you are in the air, but I won't be nervous going up into the air, going for those high balls or have a second thought about the way that I attack the ball in the air."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:33
1
Donaldson hopes to make landfall in Taranaki on Monday or Tuesday on the first successful solo kayak from Australia to NZ.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson in final push for home on trans-Tasman attempt

2
Mitsubishi Estate Series 3rd Test, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia 23/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland AustraliaÕs Israel Folau and Peter O'Mahony of Ireland contest a restart Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Photosport/Stuart Walmsley

Israel Folau keeping staunch on his approach to aerial contests despite ban - 'I'll keep attacking the ball'

00:31
3
The All Blacks first-five says he doesn't know much, but it didn't stop him from throwing his hat in the ring.

The new FIFA World Cup prophet? Beauden Barrett gives picks for champion, dark horse

02:11
4
Barrett said despite getting concussed from the collision with Benjamin Fall, he wants midair contests to stay in the game.

Watch: Beauden Barrett breaks down dangerous fall in second France Test - 'It happened so fast'

00:15
5
Brooke Henderson's frustration made a rare appearance at the Women's PGA Championship.

Watch: Frustrated LPGA player Brooke Henderson snaps club clean in two after poor shot

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:54
An inquiry has been launched into the appointment of Wally Haumaha over comments he made about the Louise Nicholas rape case.

Watch: Winston Peters quizzed by media over relationship with embattled Deputy Police Commissioner - who once sought NZ First selection

An inquiry has been launched into the appointment of Wally Haumaha over comments he made about the the Louise Nicholas rape case.

00:24

Northland farm in spotlight again over allegations of mutilated cattle

Investigators say they found a nightmarish scene at a farm at the centre of animal abuse allegations.

Man appears in court charged with murder after two-year-old girl found in river near Whakatane

The man was granted interim name suppression.

00:22
The school went into lockdown this morning after "information of concern" was received by police.

Students safely home after school lockdowns in Hamilton and Bay of Plenty, police speaking to person of interest over one incident

No charges have been laid and both events are being treated as separate incidents.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 