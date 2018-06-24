Israel Folau handed one-match ban for incident against Ireland, Rugby Australia to appeal

Rugby Australia will appeal the one-match ban handed down to Wallabies and Waratahs star Israel Folau for his aerial collision during the third Test against Ireland.



Israel Folau was sinbinned for this incident. Source: Photosport

A World Rugby judicial hearing in Sydney last night handed down the suspension, which means Folau will miss tomorrow night's Super Rugby clash with Melbourne at AAMI Park.



The Waratahs could surrender top spot on the Australian ladder to the Rebels with a loss. After the weekend, only two rounds remain before the finals.



The World Rugby judicial panel consisted of Shao Wang (chair, Singapore), Val Toma (Romania) and Eroni Clarke (NZ), and the hearing took more than four hours to reach an outcome.



RA and Folau made no immediate comment but indicated they were set to appeal the ban and hoped to have the matter heard on Thursday morning or Friday, allowing Folau to play in Melbourne if successful.



Earlier on Wednesday, Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said the hearing outcome could have implications for the aerial contest in rugby.



Gibson said the rules might need to be changed if Folau was banned.



"I believe if he does get some time, there's some real implications around the law-making process going forward," Gibson said.



"It really makes us look at the kick contest area and exactly how we can provide a law that provides for what is happening in terms of the collisions and guys landing on their heads."



The fullback was controversially cited following the Sydney Test after he made contact during an aerial contest in the ninth minute with Ireland skipper Peter O'Mahony, who was lifted by a teammate and landed awkwardly.



The citing commissioner, New Zealand's Michael O'Leary, said Folau had "placed his left hand on O'Mahony's chest", which had pulled the flanker "over and he toppled to the ground."

