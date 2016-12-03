Israel Folau focused on Bledisloe Cup Test against All Blacks, not his future

TJ Perenara won’t seek out Wallabies rival Israel Folau for a sit-down to discuss their different views on homosexuality after criticising the Wallabies star for his anti-gay views in April.

Perenara said it wasn’t the right time, with both he and Folau focussed on getting their hands on the Bledisloe Cup.

“I don’t think it’s something that I would seek to do, to sit down and have a conversation, we’re here to play footy, to win a Test match and I think that’s where my focus lies at the minute,” Perenara said in Sydney ahead of the first Bledisloe Test.

“If we ever cross paths outside of the game then sure, we can sit down and have a yarn or whatever but at this point in time my sole focus is on winning a Test match.”

In April, Perenara took to Twitter to condemn Folau’s views before explaining to media a month later that he was not afraid to voice his opinion on the issue.

"Equality is important to me, in all honesty. It's not just that issue, I think equality in general is something I'm staunch on and that's important to me," said Perenara today.

"I grew up with people who now identify in the rainbow community and I've got family members who do also. So it is personal for me, but even if I didn't, I'd still feel the same.

"I'd never push my values on anyone else, or force anyone to do anything, I think if people feel like it's the right thing for them to do, then go out and do that.

BARRETT HYPE

Today, Perenara also came to the defence of his All Blacks and Hurricanes teammate Beauden Barrett, saying talk that he should be dropped is just hype.

Debate has raged that Barrett should be axed from the All Blacks’ starting side for Richie Mo’unga after his starring role in the Crusaders' Super Rugby title.

"Beauden in my eyes has probably been the best player in the world for the last few years and I don’t think his ability to play rugby should be in question, especially at this point in time."

“I think a lot of things that are said is purely just to make hype and to throw caution into the wind.”

“With Baz (Barrett), I think he’s been playing excellent football, I think he’s in a position where he can start in this environment and in any environment.”

Perenara did add that the All Blacks were spoilt for choice when it came to first-five eighths.

"We got some quality tens in this environment, Baz (Barrett) would be the first to say, you want to be the best of a good bunch, not a bad bunch, and that’s what we have at the minute,” Perenara said.