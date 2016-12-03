 

Israel Folau focused on Bledisloe Cup Test against All Blacks, not his future

AAP
Israel Folau is refusing to commit to Australian rugby beyond 2018 as he focuses solely on helping the Wallabies finally regain the Bledisloe Cup.

But he concedes the prospect of appearing at another World Cup is appealing and appears to be leaning towards signing on for at least a seventh season in his third football code.

"It's obviously enticing, very exciting with the group that we have here right now," the champion fullback said ahead of Saturday night's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship series opener with the All Blacks in Sydney.

"There's no doubt that that's something that I look at as well."

The in-demand three-times John Eales Medallist is sure to be in the sights of NRL clubs, as well as cashed-up rugby franchises in Europe and Japan.

But, for now, he's leaving offers in the hands of his agent.

"It's clear that I'm off contract at the end of the year so it's something I'm not worried about as a player," Folau said.

Israel Folau of the Wallabies breaks for a run against the Springboks at NIB Stadium, Perth in Australia. 9 September 2017. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz
Israel Folau of the Wallabies breaks for a run against the Springboks at NIB Stadium, Perth in Australia. Source: Photosport

"All the work is going on in and around the background with my manager and, when that time comes, I'll sort it out and make a decision."

After himself recommitting for another five years last week until after the 2023 World Cup, Wallabies captain Michael Hooper said he hoped Folau, playmaker Bernard Foley and others would follow suit and resist the big-money temptations from overseas to remain in Australia.

"It's a great sign to see someone like 'Hoops' sign on a long-term deal and he's obviously confident in the team going forward and what he can see and how successful they'll go," Folau said.

"Hopefully a lot of the guys around him, especially the younger guys, can see that and are very excited about the future and wanting to be there long term."

But whether Folau does remains to be seen.

The 29-year-old is preferring to channel his energy towards helping Australia win an elusive Bledisloe Cup after 16 years of defeats and despair.

"It's not rocket science that you definitely want to win it," Folau said.

Despite talk of being shifted to outside centre or even the wing, Folau is expected to be named once again to wear to No.15 jumper when coach Michael Cheika names his team on Thursday.

2016-12-03T00:00:00.000+13:00
Michael Hooper (right) captains Israel Folau at the Waratahs and Wallabies. Source: Photosport
Watch: Black Ferns deliver brilliant post-ritual dance after training, ahead of Wallaroos showdown

The Black Ferns are in high spirits ahead of their Test match against the Wallaroos in Sydney on Saturday, finishing last night's training session with a brilliant dance ritual.

Before the New Zealand women's rugby training wrapped up, the Black Ferns players formed a circle, sang and danced in sync.

The Black Ferns take on Australia at ANZ Stadium at 7pm (NZ time) before the All Blacks' first Test against the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup opener.

The NZ women's team take on Australia at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Saturday. Source: 1 NEWS
TJ Perenara won’t seek out Wallabies rival Israel Folau for a sit-down to discuss their different views on homosexuality after criticising the Wallabies star for his anti-gay views in April.

Perenara said it wasn’t the right time, with both he and Folau focussed on getting their hands on the Bledisloe Cup.

“I don’t think it’s something that I would seek to do, to sit down and have a conversation, we’re here to play footy, to win a Test match and I think that’s where my focus lies at the minute,” Perenara said in Sydney ahead of the first Bledisloe Test.

“If we ever cross paths outside of the game then sure, we can sit down and have a yarn or whatever but at this point in time my sole focus is on winning a Test match.”

In April, Perenara took to Twitter to condemn Folau’s views before explaining to media a month later that he was not afraid to voice his opinion on the issue.

Perenara said he thought his response to Israel Folau's controversial anti-gay tweets was the right thing to do. Source: 1 NEWS

"Equality is important to me, in all honesty. It's not just that issue, I think equality in general is something I'm staunch on and that's important to me," said Perenara today.

The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets. Source: 1 NEWS

"I grew up with people who now identify in the rainbow community and I've got family members who do also. So it is personal for me, but even if I didn't, I'd still feel the same.

"I'd never push my values on anyone else, or force anyone to do anything, I think if people feel like it's the right thing for them to do, then go out and do that.

BARRETT HYPE

Today, Perenara also came to the defence of his All Blacks and Hurricanes teammate Beauden Barrett, saying talk that he should be dropped is just hype.

Debate has raged that Barrett should be axed from the All Blacks’ starting side for Richie Mo’unga after his starring role in the Crusaders' Super Rugby title.

The All Blacks halfback has come to the defence of his fellow inside back, saying his teammate has been the best player in the world for a couple of years. Source: 1 NEWS

"Beauden in my eyes has probably been the best player in the world for the last few years and I don’t think his ability to play rugby should be in question, especially at this point in time."

“I think a lot of things that are said is purely just to make hype and to throw caution into the wind.”

“With Baz (Barrett), I think he’s been playing excellent football, I think he’s in a position where he can start in this environment and in any environment.”

Perenara did add that the All Blacks were spoilt for choice when it came to first-five eighths.

"We got some quality tens in this environment, Baz (Barrett) would be the first to say, you want to be the best of a good bunch, not a bad bunch, and that’s what we have at the minute,” Perenara said.

“We have three quality tens in the environment who could all probably start at Test match footy.”

The All Blacks halfback won’t seek out Israel Folau for a sit-down, after criticising the Wallabies star for his anti-gay views in May. Source: 1 NEWS
