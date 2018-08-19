Israel Folau dumped by sponsor ASICS over controversial social media post

Things continue to get worse for under-fire Wallabies star Israel Folau, with a major sportswear company ASICS cutting ties with him.

Folau, 30, was found guilty of a high level breach of his Rugby Australia contract last night after he posted last month on social media that gay people, along with other "sinners," will face damnation unless they repent.

ASICS released a statement tonight saying they have dumped Folau as an ambassador.

"ASICS is dedicated to sport and its healthy contribution to society. We believe sport is for everyone and we champion inclusivity and diversity," Asics said.

"While Israel Folau is entitled to his personal views, some of those expressed in recent social media posts are not aligned with those of

ASICS.