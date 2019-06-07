Israel Folau deletes Instagram profile, less than 24 hours before legal battle begins

As Israel Folau prepares for his legal battle against Rugby Australia, the sacked fullback has taken the step of deleting his personal Instagram account.

Folau, 30, has deactivated his Instagram account, less than 24 hours out from the start of his unlawful sacking claim in Melbourne's Federal Circuit Court.

The 73-Test Wallabies fullback had used his Instagram profile to attack homosexuals, claiming that they would go to hell unless they repent in April. That post resulted in the termination of his Rugby Australia contract.

However, Folau has not deleted his personal Twitter account.