TODAY |

Israel Folau begins legal action against Rugby Australia, claiming unfair dismissal

AAP
More From
Rugby

Rugby star Israel Folau has begun legal action against his former employers Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs for unfair dismissal.

The decision comes after the former Wallaby and RA failed to reach an agreement at a mediation hearing at the Fair Work Commission on June 28.

"Unfortunately, our conciliation before the Fair Work Commission did not resolve the matters between us and I have been left with no choice but to commence court action," Folau said in a statement this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post. Source: Breakfast

RA terminated Folau's multimillion dollar contract over a social media post in which he paraphrased a Bible passage, saying "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" would go to hell unless they repented.

The committed Christian argues he was unfairly dismissed on religious grounds.

Your playlist will load after this ad

GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms. Source: 1 NEWS

Folau, 30, is seeking $10 million in damages from RA and wants his contract reinstated.

More than 20,000 people have donated about $2.2 million to help fund Folau's legal battle via a campaign page set up by the Australian Christian Lobby.

The ACL effort replaced an earlier campaign on GoFundMe, which was taken down by the platform for breaching its service guidelines.
Folau thanked his many supporters in the statement.

"I have been blessed to have received the support of tens of thousands of Australians throughout my journey, and I want to say thank you to everyone who has offered their prayers and support. It has meant so much to (wife) Maria and me over the last few months and gives us strength for the road ahead," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams hits out at those saying he's under pressure to retain All Blacks spot
2
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's rise to NRL stardom with Raiders fuelled by his family
3
Coach Steve Hansen said the return of Atu Moli also played a part in Tu’inukuafe’s axing.
Axed Karl Tu’inukuafe 'hasn't done anything wrong' but All Blacks looking for 'mobile, ball-playing props'
4
In early April the prop’s World Cup chances looked shot after suffering a shoulder injury playing for the Crusaders.
All Blacks prop Owen Franks used stem cell therapy to overcome shoulder injury
5
He’s using his injury layoff to do some coaching for the provincial side.
North Harbour star Bryn Gatland to use injury to follow in his father's footsteps
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:47
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said the pair will play a big part in the team regardless of its make-up.

Mo'unga-Barrett combo still 'an option' after rocky debut against Springboks
01:41
The All Blacks coach said Williams ticked a big box by getting through the Springboks Test unhurt.

Steve Hansen hopes SBW can get decent game time during stint at Counties Manukau
Referee Glen Jackson signals held up after another forward surge by The Blues forwards to attempt to score a try during the Blues v Chiefs Super Rugby match at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 11 July 2014. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport.co.nz

Australia’s NRC to trial two new rules including dropout, 50:22
01:14
Coach Steve Hansen feels the 22-year-old is just trying to force things at the moment.

All Blacks to show patience with out-of-form Jordie Barrett