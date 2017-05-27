Israel Dagg chooses to play in Japan over Hawke's Bay after Super Rugby season - report

All Blacks back Israel Dagg appears to have given up on the black jersey, with the NZ Herald reporting that the Crusaders star is opting to play club rugby in Japan instead of this season's Mitre 10 Cup with Hawke's Bay.

Israel Dagg makes a pass for the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

Dagg, 30, has played 66 Tests for the All Blacks since his debut in 2010, however injury and loss of form have meant that the explosive fullback has dropped down the pecking order for both club and country.

The NZ Herald report that Dagg will join a Japanese club side at the end of the current Super Rugby season, missing out on the chance to represent Hawke's Bay, ruling him out of the Rugby Championship and the All Blacks' end of year tour.

Dagg will start at fullback for the Crusaders tonight, as the table toppers face the Blues in Christchurch.