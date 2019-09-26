TODAY |

Irish writer tells Seven Sharp why he stands by article calling for an end to the All Blacks' haka

Irish journalist Ewan MacKenna has stood by his article calling for an end to the haka, saying it gives the All Blacks an unfair advantage moments before kick-off.

MacKenna told Seven Sharp that people were shooting him down as the messenger rather than taking umbrage with the message.

“A lot of people do not like what has never been questioned being questioned and they don’t know how to react and they go after the messenger rather than the message,” MacKenna said.

“Well, I suggested that the haka is all well and good, it means a lot to people of New Zealand but that a Rugby World Cup or rugby internationals in general people of other nations don’t really give a damn.”

The Irish journo believes that its unfair for opposing teams to stand and watch TJ Perenara whakana and pukana for a whole 1 minute 30 seconds.

“Should the All Blacks made lined up and watch Argentina do a BBQ, should they be made line up and watch the Irish team sit around and drink pints, should they be made line up and watch the English talk about Brexit over tea,” MacKenna said.

“They're forced to stand there by World Rugby, they can’t encroach on them, they can’t turn their backs on it they can’t go off and warm up anymore or they will be fined.”

France were fined in 2011 for advancing on the haka in the World Cup final and Wales copped a flogging when they forced the All Blacks to haka in the sheds.

Interestingly, critics of the haka never seem to mention other teams like Tonga, Samoa and Fiji who all have their own versions. So does MacKenna think the All Blacks win because of their pre-game challenge?

“Well this is a World Cup, this is sport, this is about winning, this is about a level playing field,” MacKenna said.

“The fact that they're told to stay there, watch this and get cold moments before a game while New Zealand hype themselves up is quite ridiculous.”

MacKenna said his only issue was with making teams face the haka.

“If New Zealand want to line up and do a haka in front of the crowd before kick off, go nuts but Ireland or France or South Africa shouldn’t be told 'you stand there and watch this',” he said.

Source: Seven Sharp
