Irish writer calls for end of 'overdone' haka that gives All Blacks 'unfair advantage'

An Irish rugby columnist has come out firing at the All Blacks and the haka, saying the traditional Māori challenge is "overdone" and gives the defending world champions an "unfair advantage".

Ewan MacKenna penned his angst in a column fo Pundit Arena, titling the opinion piece, 'Haka gives New Zealand an unfair advantage and needs to stop'.

In the column, MacKenna says the haka has been "ruthlessly exploited and commercialised and ultimately cheapened". He demanded World Rugby stop "pandering to the dance".

"There's a practical reason why the haka shouldn't happen as, while it provides a psychological edge through self-inspiration and via an attempt at opponent intimidation, it also provides a small physical edge as others are forced to stand still and go briefly cold," he wrote.

"That’s not to say it doesn’t have beauty and meaning to Māori, but Irish dancing can having meaning to us and that doesn’t change the fact that it was monetised by Michael Flatley turning to liquid plastic on stage.

"Anyway, it's completely overdone. In rugby, and in life. A New Zealand graduation or homecoming, a wedding afters or merely a boozed-up night out, it seems, can barely pass by without a YouTube video emerging of a man leaping about with all the authenticity of a Blackrock College conversation detailing both tillage methodology and livestock vaccination."

MacKenna finished his rant, which also included a history lesson about James Cook and the "ruthless oppressors of natives", with his "dream" of what Ireland should do if they face the All Blacks at the World Cup.

"As the All Blacks start to perform the haka, Ireland do not line up and admire. They don’t even look.

"They spend their time doing stretches and engaging in drills and practicing kicks. After all, they didn’t go all the way to Japan to watch the performing arts."