Irish rugby icon Ronan O'Gara joins Crusaders as assistant coach: 'He's the right fit'

Former Ireland international Ronan O'Gara is joining the Crusaders' coaching staff next year.

Ronan O'Gara. Source: Getty

O'Gara, 40, will replace Leon McDonald as backs coach for the Super Rugby champions, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The first five-eighth played 128 games for Ireland between 2000 and 2013 and went on British and Irish Lions tours in 2001, 2005 and 2009.

He holds the record for most points scored for Ireland.

O'Gara says Super Rugby is an incredible opportunity at this stage in his coaching career.

"New Zealand sets the bar in world rugby, and Super Rugby is recognised as one of the toughest international rugby tournaments. So to coach in New Zealand - for the current Super Rugby champions - is an enticing prospect for any coach."

Crusader Scott Robertson played against O'Gara twice in Tests and believes he will complement the current coaching group. The two other retained assistants are Brad Mooar and Jason Ryan.

Crusaders coach Hamish Riach echoed that.

"He was a brilliant player and has gone on to prove himself as an outstanding coach with Racing 92 in Paris," he said.

"We believe that Ronan is the right fit for this team."

O'Gara will join the Crusaders from the new year.

Paris club Racing 92 confirmed he would leave with its blessing midway through the Top 14 season in December, ending 4-1/2 years service, mainly as their defence coach.

O'Gara was contracted until the end of 2019 but a Racing 92 statement said the club "did not want to deprive one of its faithful servants of a great opportunity".