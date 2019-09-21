TODAY |

Irish prop Cian Healy prepares for Scotland clash by visiting sumo wrestlers

Irish prop Cian Healy prepared to face Scotland's scrum in Sunday's Rugby World Cup clash by visiting some of the top sumo wrestlers in Tokyo.

Nullifying Scotland prop WP Nel would be one of the toughest challenges of the world No.1 ranked side’s opening clash, Healy said.

"They are a pretty strong scrum, they've been getting better and better. They're a threat and Nel is a real cornerstone for them," he said.

Healy and his Irish teammates went to Tokyo's Isegahama stable this week where they were given access to competition as a show of respect.

Members of the Ireland squad also got the chance to speak with champion ozeki rank wrestler Terunofuji Haruo.

"Culturally it was one of the best things I did last time around (in 2017) ... gaining an understanding that they are not just big lumps," Healy said.

"The amount of training they put in, their flexibility, strength, power ... it was a really good experience to get that and chat to the lads afterwards."

Cian Healy posted this photo to Instagram. Source: Instagram/Cian Healy.
