Irish pop icon Ronan Keating can't contain his smile as he gets to meet All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett

Irish pop star Ronan Keating looked extremely chuffed when he briefly met All Blacks and Hurricanes player Beauden Barrett today.
The pair were all smiles at Hurricanes training as Barrett walked off the Westpac Stadium playing field into the tunnel.
Keating is in New Zealand for the British and Irish Lions Tour as a fan, with his 18-year-old son Jack.
The Hurricanes play the Chiefs in Wellington on Friday. The Lions' next match is against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.
