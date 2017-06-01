Irish flanker Peter O'Mahony to captain Lions, NZ born Ben Te'o to start against All Blacks

Irish flanker Peter O'Mahony will captain the British & Irish Lions against the All Blacks in the first Test on Saturday.

British & Irish Lions midfielder Ben Te'o during training in Cardiff, Wales. Source: Photosport

O'Mahony, who led the Lions in the victory over the Maori All Blacks, will skipper the side at Eden Park.

Lions coach Warren Gatland said, "We have picked a side based on form with a lot of players putting their hands up, especially from the Crusaders and Maori All Blacks games, and it was a lively selection meeting".

"We have continuously been strong at set piece and have been good defensively in the last two or three outings.

"But to beat the All Blacks you have to be courageous and play some rugby - you have to score tries and I think we have picked a team capable of doing that."



New Zealand born Ben Te'o partners up with Welsh centre Jonathan Davies in the midfield.

The pack is retained from the Crusaders victory, including the back row of O'Mahony, Sean O'Brien and Taulupe Faletau.

"It's a reward for how the back row has gone. There is a nice balance there while Peter captained the side against the Maori All Blacks and has done a good job."



Liam Williams is selected at fullback and Elliot Daly on the wing following the four-try victory against the Chiefs on Tuesday.

"Elliot has been very accurate in the way he has played and we saw some excellent attacking play from Liam on Tuesday night.

"We are excited about the 15 that take the field but also the very strong and experienced bench players who will have an impact."

Lions

Backs: 15. Liam Williams, 14. Anthony Watson, 13. Jonathan Davies, 12. Ben Te'o, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Conor Murray.

