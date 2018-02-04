 

Ireland's Kiwi coach praises 'inspirational' Johnny Sexton after Six Nations nailbiter

Kiwi coach Joe Schmidt ordered Ireland not to rely on Johnny Sexton to dig them out of trouble again in the Six Nations.

Joe Schmidt was jubilant after the 83rd minute drop goal sealed victory against France.
Schmidt admitted he will drum home the message that Ireland cannot afford to let Test matches slip away, after Sexton's last-ditch long-range drop-goal stole a 15-13 win over France in Paris.

Les Bleus caught Ireland cold with Teddy Thomas's converted try edging them into a late 13-12 lead, only for Sexton's intervention to save the day.

Ireland ploughed through close to 40 phases before Sexton dropped the winning goal, and while Schmidt hailed his talisman's nerves of steel, he conceded they can ill afford to leave victories so late.

"We can't leave matches in the balance," he said.

"You've got to make the most of advantages and get the points you need.

"One freakish event, and one freakishly good player in Thomas and his try can undo all that hard work.

Johnny Sexton's incredible effort snatched a 15-13 win in Saint-Denis.
"That's something we're disappointed with and we've got to do something to make sure that doesn't happen next week, and for the following weeks of the championship."

Schmidt revealed Ireland's coaching staff turned into supporters, cheering and jumping around when Sexton slotted the winning goal.

Sexton was mobbed by his teammates on the Stade de France field, and Schmidt hailed the British and Irish Lions star for fending off fatigue and cramp to seal Ireland's triumph.

"It's hard to explain how you feel when you think the game's gone away, you've let it slip and suddenly you've grabbed it back," Schmidt said.

"It was an incredible team effort. It's fairly inspirational."

"Johnny has hit a few drop-goals in his time, but not many. And I don't think he was really thinking too much about history, he just stepped and seized the moment and he did it with absolute aplomb."

Ireland will roll on to face Italy in Dublin next weekend, but must do so without Josh Van der Flier, who has suspected knee ligament damage.

France were left to rue a demoralising defeat inflicted from the jaws of victory in Jacques Brunel's first match at the helm.

Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Dupont suffered knee injuries, with Brunel insisting France had no control over both playmakers undergoing head injury assessments (HIAs).

"They were collisions, but the head injury protocol was decided by the independent doctor; it wasn't our decision," Brunel said.

