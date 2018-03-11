Ireland thrash Scotland to seal Six Nations title after England falter

The Grand Slam is on for Ireland on St. Patrick's Day. The Six Nations trophy is now in Irish hands after they dispatched Scotland 28-8 at Lansdowne Road.

Undefeated Ireland won the championship as titleholder England failed to beat France in Paris with a matching four-tries bonus point.

Scotland upended England last time out but that was at Murrayfield. With an awful record away from home, the Scots' own championship bid was almost inevitably squashed by an Irish side which owns the visitors in Dublin, where Scotland has won only once in 20 years.

Scotland had its chances but wasn't as accurate, and butchered two tries, possibly three.

By the time new cap Blair Kinghorn claimed Scotland's sole try, Ireland had three, two to wing Jacob Stockdale.