 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Ireland thrash Scotland to seal Six Nations title after England falter

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Grand Slam is on for Ireland on St. Patrick's Day. The Six Nations trophy is now in Irish hands after they dispatched Scotland 28-8 at Lansdowne Road.

The 28-8 win sets up a thrilling clash with England at Twickenham next week.
Source: SKY

Undefeated Ireland won the championship as titleholder England failed to beat France in Paris with a matching four-tries bonus point.

Scotland upended England last time out but that was at Murrayfield. With an awful record away from home, the Scots' own championship bid was almost inevitably squashed by an Irish side which owns the visitors in Dublin, where Scotland has won only once in 20 years.

Scotland had its chances but wasn't as accurate, and butchered two tries, possibly three.

By the time new cap Blair Kinghorn claimed Scotland's sole try, Ireland had three, two to wing Jacob Stockdale.

The bonus-point fourth came with 11 minutes to go, when Sean Cronin, only three minutes after replacing captain and hooker Rory Best, dived over from the back of the rolling maul

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Watch as Blues score last minute winner in miraculous comeback win over Lions for first win of 2018

00:30
2
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

Watch: Perth hoodoo broken! Warriors deliver stunning tries, desperate defence in victory

00:15
3
The young superstar grabbed a vital double as his side claimed a 38-35 win in Johannesburg.

Rampaging Rieko Ioane carves through Lions for lethal solo try in Blues' fightback win

00:30
4
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

NRL: Warriors show 2018 could be different after putting the cleaners through Souths

00:30
5
The Hurricanes have beaten the Crusaders 29-19 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Watch: Explosive Jordie Barrett throws miracle no-look offload for sublime TJ Perenara try as Hurricanes stun Crusaders

00:15
Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Watch as Blues score last minute winner in miraculous comeback win over Lions for first win of 2018

After his side were trailling 28-10 in the second half, Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.

09:27
The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Political Showdown: Should fruit and veg be GST exempt? Was Air NZ's Antarctica ad offensive? Nikki Kaye & Michael Wood debate

The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Kiwi fighting ISIS in Syria.

Meet the ordinary Kiwis fighting ISIS on their home-turf in Syria

They are ordinary people who have volunteered for the most extraordinary tours of duty.

00:30
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

Watch: Perth hoodoo broken! Warriors deliver stunning tries, desperate defence in victory

New look Warriors score six tries to record first victory in Perth after 23 years of trying.

02:11
News that Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have agreed to meet before may has shocked the political world.

Trump tweets: North Korea deal ''very much in the making'

The US President says "if completed" the deal will be very good for the world.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 