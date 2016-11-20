Ireland surpass England to claim second spot in rankings with eyes on third Grand Slam at Twickenham

Ireland have had their sensational Six Nations-winning week capped with a cherry on top thanks to the latest World Rugby rankings revealing they've passed England to claim second spot.

Ireland's Jonathan Sexton with a conversion. Source: Photosport

England's 22-16 defeat to France in Paris crowned the Irish as this year's Six Nations champions after they beat Scotland earlier on Sunday 28-8 in Dublin.

The results had a significant impact on both team's world rankings, with Ireland improving to second (87.85) and England falling to third (87.50) for the first time since August 2015.

Both sides are still well-behind the All Blacks, who remain world No.1 with a ranking of 93.99.

Ireland, coached by Kiwi Joe Schmidt, could add one last touch of salt to the wound when they meet England this weekend, with the Irish looking to secure their third Grand Slam should they win at Twickenham.

Ironically, the match also happens to fall on St Patrick's Day.

Ireland's win also had implications elsewhere in the world rankings, with Scotland falling to sixth behind South Africa.

France also moved two places to eighth.

The All Blacks meet both England and Ireland later this year.

The defending World Cup champions will face England at Twickenham on November 10 before heading to Dublin a week later.

World Rugby Rankings