Ireland star Bundee Aki suspended for All Blacks' clash after copping three-match ban

The All Blacks will face Ireland without Bundee Aki after the star midfielder copped a three-match ban that will end his World Cup following his red card against Samoa.

Aki was sent off by referee Nic Berry midway through the first half of Ireland's 47-5 win over Samoa after his collision with Ulupano Seuteni was ruled as dangerous.

The 29-year-old fronted a hearing last night in a bid to face the All Blacks in this weekend’s World Cup quarter-final but there were no "clear and obvious mitigating factors" in the tackle, according to World Rugby.

"The player sought to overturn the red card," World Rugby said in a statement.

"Having considered all the angles of the incident, together with evidence from the player and his representatives, the committee upheld the decision of the referee."

Aki has 48 hours to appeal the decision.