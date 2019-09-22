Ireland likely dodge meeting All Blacks in RWC quarter-final after win over Scotland

Ireland have all but avoided a Rugby World Cup quarter-final against the All Blacks, odds on to seal top spot in Pool A with a 27-3 win over Scotland in Yokohama.

The winner of the clash was almost certain to seal first place in Group A, and face the runner up of Pool B - most likely South Africa, while the loser could find themselves against the All Blacks in their respective quarter-final.

Ireland dominated Scotland up front to lead 19-3 at halftime in the Pool A game, just when rain arrived. Three first half tries came from Ireland's tight five forwards.

Lock James Ryan, captain and hooker Rory Best, and prop Tadhg Furlong scored from a ruck, lineout, and scrum respectively. The Irish were dominating almost every category,missing only two tackles at the break.

Andrew Conway scored the only try of the second half, Ireland fortunate to regather a spilled kick from halfback Conor Murray, before the ball found its way to the winger - going over in the corner for the bonus point.

Scotland's only points came from a Greig Laidlaw penalty after Tommy Seymour was unleashed on the right touch line. It was the only attack which paid.