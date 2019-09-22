Ireland likely dodge meeting All Blacks in RWC quarter-final after win over Scotland

Ireland have all but avoided a Rugby World Cup quarter-final against the All Blacks, odds on to seal top spot in Pool A with a 27-3 win over Scotland in Yokohama.
The winner of the clash was almost certain to seal first place in Group A, and face the runner up of Pool B - most likely South Africa, while the loser could find themselves against the All Blacks in their respective quarter-final.
Ireland dominated Scotland up front to lead 19-3 at halftime in the Pool A game, just when rain arrived. Three first half tries came from Ireland's tight five forwards.
Lock James Ryan, captain and hooker Rory Best, and prop Tadhg Furlong scored from a ruck, lineout, and scrum respectively. The Irish were dominating almost every category,missing only two tackles at the break.
Andrew Conway scored the only try of the second half, Ireland fortunate to regather a spilled kick from halfback Conor Murray, before the ball found its way to the winger - going over in the corner for the bonus point.
Scotland's only points came from a Greig Laidlaw penalty after Tommy Seymour was unleashed on the right touch line. It was the only attack which paid.
The Scots will now face off against Japan to likely decide which team advances to the quarter-finals as Pool A runners up.