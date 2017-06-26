 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Ireland halfback Conor Murray to miss clash with All Blacks

AAP
Topics
Rugby

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has left star halfback Conor Murray out of his squad for the upcoming November internationals as he continues his recovery from a long-term neck injury.

The 29-year-old has not played since Ireland's successful tour to Australia in the winter and will now sit out matches against Italy, Argentina, New Zealand and the USA.

There has been uncertainty about the recovery of the British and Irish Lions star just 12 months out for the Rugby World Cup in Japan with rumours his career could be in doubt.

However, Murray insists he will be fit to play in next year's Six Nations.

Asked when he might be back in action, Murray told reporters: "A couple of weeks; obviously the (Ireland) squad is being named today and I haven't chatted to anyone.

"I've been over and back and they know where I am with the injury.

"I'd have been lucky to be named in it because I haven't played and you need that - especially with the calibre of Argentina and the All Blacks in particular. You're going to have to be ready.

"So, in and around the end of November hopefully."

Murray had asked the Irish Rugby Football Union and Munster not to lay bare his injury profile, evidence that players are starting to protect their personal medical data.

The 29-year-old has now insisted any lack of information was purely because there was no clear timescale on his playing return.

"This thing has snowballed, big time," he said.

"When I was injured at the beginning we didn't know when I was going to come back so I requested that we just say that I am just managing my injury because we were still trying to figure out how long it would be."

Ireland, who are ranked second in the world behind the All Blacks, have drafted in John Cooney with Schmidt naming a 42-man squad

Rory Best continues as captain, with Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony named as vice captains.

Ireland start their four-match series by facing Italy in Chicago on Saturday, November 3, with the eagerly-anticipated clash with back-to-back world champions New Zealand in Dublin on November 17.

Conor Murray for the British and Irish Lions
Conor Murray for the British and Irish Lions Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I got rid of Hore and Nonu' - Remarkable threat by coach Mark Hammett revealed in former player's new book
2
Kiwi fan Simon Anderson says Johnson has the mana to unify the Pacific and create a sustainable franchise.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson targeted in social media campaign to spearhead creation of Pacific Super Rugby team
3
Tongan stars Taumalolo, Taukeiaho nominated for Golden Boot award as international player of year
4
Jona Nareki put everything on the line to help win the Ranfurly Shield.
Watch: Otago wing reveals nicknames he's received since testicle injury - 'One nut, numb nut - the list goes on'
5
Auckland rugby coach Alosio Taimo found guilty of 95 sex charges against boys
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Israel Folau. Australia v New Zealand Bledisloe Cup. 2018 Rugby Championship Test Match. ANZ Stadium, Sydney Saturday 18 August 2018. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz

Israel Folau signs new deal with Waratahs, Wallabies until end of 2022 - report
00:30
Kiwi fan Simon Anderson says Johnson has the mana to unify the Pacific and create a sustainable franchise.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson targeted in social media campaign to spearhead creation of Pacific Super Rugby team
The Wallabies celebrate after the try of Michael Hooper, New Zealand All Blacks v Australia, Rugby Championship test match, Forsyth Barr stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 26 August 2017. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

All Blacks wary of Wallabies' confidence ahead of Japan Bledisloe Cup Test
Beauden Barrett scores a try. 2nd Bledisloe Cup Test of the 2018 Investec Rugby Championship. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia (Wallabies) at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand on 25 August 2018. Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

'There's a lot to like' - All Blacks star Beauden Barrett hints at offshore move after 2019 Rugby World Cup