Ireland halfback Conor Murray to miss clash with All Blacks

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has left star halfback Conor Murray out of his squad for the upcoming November internationals as he continues his recovery from a long-term neck injury.



The 29-year-old has not played since Ireland's successful tour to Australia in the winter and will now sit out matches against Italy, Argentina, New Zealand and the USA.



There has been uncertainty about the recovery of the British and Irish Lions star just 12 months out for the Rugby World Cup in Japan with rumours his career could be in doubt.



However, Murray insists he will be fit to play in next year's Six Nations.

Asked when he might be back in action, Murray told reporters: "A couple of weeks; obviously the (Ireland) squad is being named today and I haven't chatted to anyone.

"I've been over and back and they know where I am with the injury.



"I'd have been lucky to be named in it because I haven't played and you need that - especially with the calibre of Argentina and the All Blacks in particular. You're going to have to be ready.



"So, in and around the end of November hopefully."



Murray had asked the Irish Rugby Football Union and Munster not to lay bare his injury profile, evidence that players are starting to protect their personal medical data.



The 29-year-old has now insisted any lack of information was purely because there was no clear timescale on his playing return.



"This thing has snowballed, big time," he said.



"When I was injured at the beginning we didn't know when I was going to come back so I requested that we just say that I am just managing my injury because we were still trying to figure out how long it would be."



Ireland, who are ranked second in the world behind the All Blacks, have drafted in John Cooney with Schmidt naming a 42-man squad



Rory Best continues as captain, with Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony named as vice captains.

