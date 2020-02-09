Ireland beat Wales to go top of Six Nations table

Wales lost a Six Nations game for the first time in nearly two years as Ireland took their chances and defended stoutly to beat the defending champion 24-14 in Dublin.

First-half tries by fullback Jordan Larmour and prop Tadhg Furlong were added to by Josh van der Flier’s from the back of a rolling maul to hand Ireland a 19-7 lead after 47 minutes at Lansdowne Road, the scene of Wales’ last defeat in the tournament on Feb. 24, 2018.

The Welsh struggled to break Ireland’s territorial stranglehold but applied pressure after halftime, only for the hosts to hold firm -- with one telling penalty win against the head at a 62nd-minute scrum on the Irish try-line seeing their front row explode with joy.

Winger Andrew Conway went over in the right corner in the 75th minute for a fourth try that earned the Irish an attacking bonus point and put them in pole position to win the Six Nations for the second time in three years.

It is two wins from two games for Ireland under Andy Farrell, who took over from Joe Schmidt after the Rugby World Cup in Japan. If the victory over Scotland last weekend was unimpressive, this win over the Welsh was more like it for the Irish as they won an arm-wrestle over their Celtic rivals.