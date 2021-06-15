Ioane boys pinching themselves before realising boyhood dream of Blues' final

The Ioane brothers always wanted to paly for the Blues growing up, but come Saturday they'll finally realise another childhood dream when they run out on to Eden Park for a Super Rugby final.

The Blues host the Highlanders this weekend with the Auckland franchise in its first final since 2003, when both Rieko and Akira Ioane were still in primary school.

"It's realising a childhood dream," Rieko said about Saturday's final.

"It's something that I've wanted to be a part of and have an opportunity to do as a kid and to do it in this team is awesome."

For Akira, it's a chance to make his own history after hearing painful stories as a rookie from club greats such as Jerome Kaino about never winning a Super Rugby title.

"I was here when all the old heads were here and they'd talk about wanting to win the championship," he said.

"To be able to do that with this team this year would be pretty special."

The brothers said the team has touched on the club's history leading into the final but it isn't something they're putting too much onus on.

"We realise the huge opportunity and challenge facing us on Saturday," Rieko said.