Investigation launched as Crusaders boss fronts media following serious allegations against players

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge fronted media today and said an investigation will be held into claims that several of his Crusaders players made homophobic slurs in Cape Town on Sunday.

The allegations came to light after the Crusaders visited a McDonald's in Long Street, following their 19-19 draw against the Stormers over the weekend.

    Scott Robertson said “the boys really refute the allegations” on arrival back in New Zealand from South Africa. Source: 1 NEWS

    A fresh allegation surfaced today with Radio NZ reporting that a Cape Town woman alleged that Crusaders player Richie Mo'unga spat beer at her and her friends before inappropriately touching her at a bar on May 11.

    Mr Mansbridge said he had spoken with the players and team management about the alleged claims.

    "The players are distraught about the accusations as they continue to refute the alleged version of events," said Mr Mansbridge.

      George Bridge is alleged to be at the centre of one incident in South Africa, Richie Mo’unga the other. Source: 1 NEWS

      "Clearly the right thing to do is to formalise the investigation into these matters, which would allow both sides to be heard."

      New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders say they hope the investigation will be concluded as soon as possible.

      Colin Mansbridge new CEO of the Crusaders, during the Crusaders Team naming at Rugby Park, Christchurch, New Zealand, 31st October 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
      Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge. Source: Photosport
