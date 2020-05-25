TODAY |

'Integral' Jordie Barrett commits to Hurricanes for 2021 season

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 Sport

Jordie Barrett has reaffirmed his commitment to the Hurricanes, confirming he'll remain in Wellington next season.

Source: 1 NEWS

A clause in the fullback's New Zealand Rugby contract allowed for him to move to another New Zealand Super Rugby side.

Despite interest from at least one other side, the 17 test All Black has chosen to stay in the yellow jersey for 2021.

In the wake of brother Beauden Barrett's departure to the Blues, the 23 year-old has become a key player for the Hurricanes.

His coach, Jason Holland, says Barrett has been crucial to this year's Super Rugby Aotearoa season. 

"Jordie has become an integral part of this Hurricanes squad."

"Off the field, he holds massive respect and has excellent input into how we play. On the field, he has taken his game to the top level and has thrived on the added responsibility bestowed upon him this season."

The news comes as the Canes attempt to keep their slim Super Rugby Aotearoa title hopes alive in their final home game of the year against the Chiefs on Saturday.

Victor Waters
