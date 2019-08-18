TODAY |

Injury update: Richie Mo'unga's shoulder injury 'not long term' but Josh Ioane could cover for Tonga Test

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says there may be an opportunity for Josh Ioane to feature in the All Blacks' final pre-World Cup Test after an injury to Richie Mo'unga last night.

Mo'unga left the field injured in last night's 36-0 win over the Wallabies with a shoulder injury which on first glance, medical staff said wasn't too serious.

Hansen had a further update on the issue this morning.

"Richie's shoulder looks like an AC joint issue," he said.

"Whilst it's not long term, he'll be sore for a couple of weeks. Hopefully no more."

Hansen was then asked if Josh Ioane could be called in to the squad for the All Blacks' next Test against Tonga which takes place in Hamilton on September 7.

The All Blacks coach said it was an option.

"Maybe, if Richie's not right.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The young first-five was the only player to not feature against Argentina. Source: 1 NEWS

"If Richie's right, we won't."

Ioane spent time with the All Blacks this season after being named in the first squad and was even named on the bench for a Rugby Championship clash with Argentina last month.

However, the Highlanders first-five never earned his first cap as he was kept on the sidelines. Hansen said after the match "it wouldn't have been fair" to thrust him into the match, which the All Blacks narrowly won 20-16.

Ioane was then cut from the 35-man Bledisloe squad Hansen named but he was invited to stay with the squad as a non-playing member to continue his development.

Your playlist will load after this ad

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said Mo'unga will be "sore for a couple of weeks". Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Smith, who was leading Australia's chase once again in the second Ashes Test, was forced to retire hurt from the blow.
Cricket commentators slam 'disgusting' behaviour of fans who booed at injured Steve Smith
2
Sbusiso Nkosi scored twice in the 24-18 win but this one was something special.
Springboks wing scores try of the year contender after beating four defenders en route to flying finish
3
Sonny Bill Williams scores against the Wallabies
All Blacks humiliate Wallabies, lock Bledisloe Cup away for another year with Eden Park drubbing
4
Smith, who was leading Australia's chase once again in the second Ashes Test, was forced to retire hurt from the blow.
Steve Smith receives standing ovation from Lord's crowd after being floored by horror bouncer to the neck
5
1 NEWS
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:36
The captain heralded his side after the 36-0 demolition at Eden Park.

Wallabies thrashing a 'great confidence booster' for All Blacks, says Kieran Read
00:45
The centre was in fine form in the 36-0 win over the Wallabies.

'He finds a way to do things' - All Blacks credit unsung hero Anton Lienert-Brown after Wallabies win
00:15
Lucas Mensa thought he'd stunned South Africa with his runaway try but replays showed an obstruction sparked the play.

Pumas denied game-winning try by TMO in final minutes of thrilling clash with Boks
00:25
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.

Sonny Bill Williams silences critics with display against Wallabies, says Steve Hansen