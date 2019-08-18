Injury update: Richie Mo'unga's shoulder injury 'not long term' but Josh Ioane could cover for Tonga Test

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says there may be an opportunity for Josh Ioane to feature in the All Blacks' final pre-World Cup Test after an injury to Richie Mo'unga last night.

Mo'unga left the field injured in last night's 36-0 win over the Wallabies with a shoulder injury which on first glance, medical staff said wasn't too serious.

Hansen had a further update on the issue this morning.

"Richie's shoulder looks like an AC joint issue," he said.

"Whilst it's not long term, he'll be sore for a couple of weeks. Hopefully no more."

Hansen was then asked if Josh Ioane could be called in to the squad for the All Blacks' next Test against Tonga which takes place in Hamilton on September 7.

The All Blacks coach said it was an option.

"Maybe, if Richie's not right.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"If Richie's right, we won't."

Ioane spent time with the All Blacks this season after being named in the first squad and was even named on the bench for a Rugby Championship clash with Argentina last month.

However, the Highlanders first-five never earned his first cap as he was kept on the sidelines. Hansen said after the match "it wouldn't have been fair" to thrust him into the match, which the All Blacks narrowly won 20-16.