Injury sees All Blacks midfielder Braydon Ennor ruled out for rest of season

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

The All Blacks only named their squad on Sunday but already they've suffered an injury blow with Braydon Ennor ruled out for up to nine months.

Brayden Ennor. Source: Photosport

Scans have confirmed the midfielder ruptured a ligament in his right knee and will need surgery.

He suffered the injury during the South Island's thrilling win over the North on Saturday.

All Blacks Coach Ian Foster says he's gutted Ennor won't be available this year.

"It's hugely disappointing for Braydon, but he is a strong young man and we'll be supporting him as he goes through his surgery and rehab over the next few months."

Foster says the selectors will name a replacement in due course once the All Blacks Test programme is finalised.
 

