Injury rules Ryan Crotty out for crucial series decider against Lions

All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty is all but certain to miss Saturday's British and Irish Lions Test series decider with injury.

Source: Photosport

The 28-year-old Crotty strained a hamstring in the side's 30-15 first-Test victory over the Lions in Auckland, missing Saturday's second-Test defeat.

There were faint hopes the Crusader would be ready for the Eden Park decider, with his composure and accuracy a key plank of the All Blacks' midfield.

But assistant coach Ian Foster squashed those hopes on Tuesday, saying he didn't think Crotty would be available for selection.

His absence, as well as the suspension of Sonny Bill Williams for last week's red card, opens the door for summoned midfielder Malakai Fekitoa.

The versatile Anton Lienert-Brown is likely to retain a midfield spot, but Foster and the All Blacks' coaching staff must now decide between Fekitoa at centre or rookie second-five specialist Ngani Laumape.

The uncapped Jack Goodhue is also a midfield option, while Rieko Ioane is capable of playing on the wing or at centre.

Foster said Laumape, who made his debut in Wellington as the 14-man All Blacks fell to a 24-21 loss, could be proud of his performance.

"What a tough way to start your Test career, to come in and have to do your role and a little bit of someone else's," Foster said.

"He was still able to express himself and do what he likes doing, and like the rest of the team, there will be some learnings.

"When you drop a man, it requires a slightly different focus in some areas. We didn't get that 100 per cent right, but he should be pretty proud."

Elsewhere, winger Waisake Naholo is in a race against time to be fit for Saturday's decider after failing a second-half concussion test in Wellington.

The Fijian-born Highlanders speedster would continue to work through the relevant protocols, with plenty of time to recover before the match.

Julian Savea, yet to play in either of the two Tests, waits in the wings.

"He had limited involvement in training today," Foster said.

"We've got a few more hurdles to climb."