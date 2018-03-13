 

Injury ravaged Chiefs make four changes to starting side to take on Bulls

The injury ravaged Chiefs have named their side for their clash against the Bulls in Hamilton on Friday, returning to Waikato Stadium for the first time this Super Rugby season.

Sean Wainui of the Chiefs is tackled by TJ Faiane of the Blues. Super Rugby match, Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 March 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Sean Wainui of the Chiefs

After a bye following their 27-21 win over the Blues at Eden Park, coach Colin Cooper has made four changes to his starting XV.

Angus Ta'avao replaces Nepo Laulala, while Mitchell Brown will partner Brodie Retallick at lock, Lachlan Boshier moves onto the blind side of the scrum.

In the backs, Tiaan Falcon is given a start at first-five, replacing Shaun Stevenson in the side, with Damian McKenzie moving to fullback in his place.

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Sean Wainui, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Johnny Fa'auli, 11. Solomon Alaimalo, 10. Tiaan Falcon, 9. Brad Webber, 8. Liam Messam, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Lachlan Boshier, 5. Mitchell Brown, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Angus Ta'avao, 2. Nathan Harris, 1. Aidan Ross.

Reserves: 16. Liam Polwart, 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18. Jeff Thwaites, 19. Michael Allardice, 20. Luke Jacobsen, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Marty McKenzie/Bailyn Sullivan, 23. Declan O'Donnell.

